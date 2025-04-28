Showboating Porsche 911 GT3 RS Driver Puts It in a Tree at Like 30 MPH

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS laps the Nurburgring in 6:49.328, so it can handle a corner or two. You’d think some low-speed twisties on a public road would be no issue. Losing control of one at around 30 mph seems impossible without some real tomfoolery, though unfortunately for this driver, their tomfoolery far outweighed their skill. That’s the only way I know to explain how they put the $242,000 race-ready sports car into a tree.

In this Instagram video from devgeetsgeegaa, you can see the 911 GT3 RS launch hard at what seems like some sort of gathering. It spins its tires for the first few yards before hooking up and taking off through the first part of an S curve. The driver doesn’t seem to lift through the first corner, as you can hear the engine continue to rev, but they do finally lift when they realize they overcooked the first corner—at least as far as their capability would allow. This snaps the tail around for the next corner, and it’s at that point that the driver officially loses control.

Despite losing control and slowing down drastically, the driver seemingly never hit the brakes. Instead of stopping, it looks like they tried saving face by turning the wheel back toward the road and keeping their foot at least partially down. That sent the famously rear-biased Porsche snapping back around onto the curb and into the grass. You’d think at that point, the driver would realize it’s time to hit the brakes. But instead, rooster tails of dirt kick up as the 911 GT3 accelerates off the curb and into a tree.

Remarkably, the Porsche was in far better shape than I expected afterwards. Supercar.fails posted an aftermath clip to Instagram, showing the damaged GT3 RS up close. Since only the front driver’s side corner hit the tree, most of the front end is still intact. Sure, it needs a new bumper, potentially a new hood, an entire driver’s side front suspension, and a new wheel. Oh, and it needs a new rear passenger-side wheel too—jumping the curb wrecked it. But it could have been much, much worse.

There’s no word on the driver’s condition, but it was a pretty low-speed crash, and the front airbags seem to have deployed. That means they had a good chance of making it out without serious injury. Hopefully, this is just a very embarrassing lesson in car control and restraint. And maybe the 911 GT3 RS becomes a very cool project car on Copart.

