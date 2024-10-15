The Next Porsche 911 GT3 Will Finally Be Revealed Friday

An updated Porsche 911 GT3 is on the way, to go along with the rest of the 992.2-generation 911 lineup. While the official reveal isn’t until Friday, October 18, Porsche decided to kick off the countdown with a teaser of its upcoming sports car. The shadowy silhouette of the facelifted GT3 may look a lot like the outgoing gen’s, but you can expect a few changes for what could be the model’s final act with a pure internal combustion powertrain.

In the teaser, you’ll note a very familiar 992 GT3 shape, with its signature swan-neck rear wing. Given that the GT3 is about aerodynamic performance, don’t be surprised if it has a different fascia than the 992.2 Carrera GTS.

On the flip side, one similarity the upcoming GT3 could share with the GTS is a new digital gauge cluster, and that means once again saying goodbye to Porsche’s beloved analog tachometer. While Porsche purists were dismayed about the GTS’ dials going all-digital, GT3 buyers are even more discerning when it comes to analog experiences, and will probably be even more furious. Another controversial change could be the implementation of a push-button starter, as the 992.2 models seen thus far have replaced the old twist knob with a button. Thankfully, it’s at least to the left of the steering wheel, as all Porsche starters should be.

At top, interior photos of the 2024 911 Carrera—note the digital instrument cluster and push-button start. At bottom, the 2024 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS “T-Hybrid.” Porsche

Porsche says it will launch two model variants at the same time, so we’re putting money on the 911 GT3 Touring to also debut Friday. There are a few differences between the trims—the most notable is the Touring’s lack of a rear wing—but they’re mechanically very similar. The teaser also seems to show off a roll cage in the rear of the cabin, possibly hinting at a more extreme track package.

Now that the 992.2 911 Carrera GTS is a hybrid, there’s some worry that the new GT3 will go hybrid as well. For what it’s worth, there have been spy videos of the new GT3 lapping the Nürburgring without any hybrid test vehicle badges. So it would seem that this next rendition is going to retain combustion exclusivity, for now.

Both versions of the track-tested 911 will be presented by racing drivers Walter Röhrl and Jörg Bergmeister, who assuredly will be keen to share their driving impressions. The premiere happens on Porsche’s YouTube channel this coming Friday, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com