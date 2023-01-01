There Will Be ‘More’ Off-Road 911s in the Future: Porsche Boss

Porsche made countless enthusiasts' dreams come true when it finally released the 911 Dakar. In the decades prior to the 911 Dakar's release, Porsche enthusiasts had been turning old 911s into rugged off-roaders themselves, calling them 911 Safaris. Then, just this past year, Porsche finally did the same thing with a factory 911 that customers could actually buy. And because feedback from the fanbase has been so overwhelmingly positive, Porsche is considering more off-road-ready models in the future.

According to Car Magazine, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume is looking to add more special 911's to the lineup. Currently, there are two pillars of special 911 models; there are the sporty models (GT3, GT2) and the heritage models (911 Speedster and Sport Classic). After the success of those cars, and the excitement surrounding the 911 Dakar, Blume feels Porsche has room to add a third pillar.

"Very few global brands are able to bring these successful items from the past and connect them with modern technology. But Porsche can." Blume told Car Magazine. "Then we thought 'Why not a third pillar, besides sporty GT and heritage models? Why not off-road, too?' Now we will see how the market success of the Dakar pans out. And then maybe there will be more to come. The door is now open ..."

The Porsche 911 Dakar is essentially a 911 GTS that's been given an off-road makeover. Its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six makes 473 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, it only gets an eight-speed dual-clutch (PDK) transmission, and it only comes with all-wheel drive. But that powertrain pairs with a three-inch lift kit (at its max height), fender flairs, longer-travel suspension, and all-terrain tires to make it capable of tackling a dirt road or some deep-ish sand. Its delightful incongruity makes it easy to love, so Blume's statements, while not concrete just yet, should make every Porsche fan very happy.