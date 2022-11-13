Grab 20 Percent off Some of Amazon’s Already-Cheap Motor Oil Right Now

Amazon's store-brand offerings have become pretty darn diverse—you can get almost anything made exclusively for the megacorporation. The Amazon Basics-labeled motor oil is generally considered decent, and it's usually pretty cheap. Right now, a few viscosities are on sale for an even better deal.

I have to admit I was a little dubious of what kind of quality we might expect from Amazon Basics-brand oil, but it performed just fine in tests by the Petroleum Quality Institute of America ("an independent resource for information and insights on the quality of lubricants in the marketplace"). Specifically, the Institute asserted that oil "samples meet the SAE J300 specifications for the SAE Viscosity Grade listed on the product label, and are consistent with the listed API Service Categories."

Check out PQIA's more in-depth analysis of Amazon Basics full synthetic SAE 0W-20 and conventional SAE 5W-20 motor oils for more insight. Or if you're looking for some more personal perspectives, you can always peek at the Bob Is The Oil Guy forum. The Project Farm YouTube channel also did some experimenting with the stuff:

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

