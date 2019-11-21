Best Oil for 6.7 Cummins: Keep Your Engine Running Smoothly
Keep your engine running at peak efficiency with our picks for the best oil for Cummins engines
- Best OverallValvoline Premium Blue 15W40 GEO Motor Oil, 1 GallonSummarySummary
Cummins specifically recommends this Valvoline Premium Blue 15W-40 motor oil for engines operating in temperatures above 0 degrees Fahrenheit.ProsPros
This oil provides good valve recession protection and has a low ash level. It uses a special formulation called triple dispersant chemistry to improve on industry-standard soot protection requirements. It also excels in deposit protection requirements.ConsCons
Bottles in cartons may be improperly sealed, leading to leakage. May not provide much difference in protection factors over less-expensive oils.
- Best ValueCummins Onan SAE 15W-40 Oil - 1 QuartSummarySummary
This oil is formulated to Cummins’ specifications to reduce consumption and engine wear caused by high temperatures.ProsPros
Formulation fights viscosity breakdown. It is factory tested to ensure that it meets Cummins requirements. Resists oxidation and reduces engine wear.ConsCons
Only available in 1-quart bottles. This oil is more expensive than other approved oils.
- Honorable MentionValvoline Premium Blue Extreme SAE 5W-40 Synthetic Motor OilSummarySummary
Cummins specifically recommends this motor oil for the Cummins 6.7 engine that operates in temperatures below 0 degrees Fahrenheit.ProsPros
This motor oil has been extensively tested and proven to extend valve train life as well as low oil consumption and deposit control. Formulated for extremely low temperatures.ConsCons
The bottles may be improperly sealed, causing leakage during shipment. It’s a bit pricey and may not last as long as some other brands.