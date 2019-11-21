Best Oil for 6.7 Cummins: Keep Your Engine Running Smoothly

Tips

Always check your owner’s manual for the recommended oil for Cummins 6.7 engines. If you don’t go with the recommended oils, make sure the oil you choose meets or exceeds certain American Petroleum Institute (API) and National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) standards.

Oils are carefully formulated to operate in specific temperature ranges. Buy the proper weight for your environment and season. A lower first number is a thinner base oil for extremely cold temperatures.

Be careful when changing your oil to not over or under fill your Cummins engine. Too much oil in the crankcase/oil pan can create excess pressure, which can push oil past seals and cause damage.

When changing your oil, it’s is a great time to change the air and fuel filters as well. Clean air and fuel filters will help your engine run more efficiently and cleanly, giving you better mileage.

FAQs

Q: What weight oil should be used in a 6.7 Cummins engine?

A: Cummins specifically recommends two Valvoline oils for its engines. The 15W-40 oil is for temperatures above 0 degrees Fahrenheit while the 5W-40 is for extremely cold temperatures.

Q: Are synthetic oils better for 6.7 Cummins engines?

A: That’s open for debate. Some manufacturers and engine builders state that synthetics are better, while others prefer blends. What is universal is that the colder the environment, the lighter weight the oil needs to be to reduce wear during cold starts.

Q: Is Valvoline Premium a good motor oil for 6.7 Cummins engines?

A: Valvoline Premium Blue and Premium Blue Extreme motor oils are specifically recommended by the Cummins factory. Cummins has tested these oils extensively and determined they have characteristics that make them ideal for diesel engines.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for the Best oil for Cummins 6.7 engines is the Valvoline Premium Blue 15W-40 Heavy Duty Motor Oil, which is specifically called for by the factory for use in temperatures above 0-degree Fahrenheit.

The Cummins Onan SAE 15W-40 Oil, our best value pick, is also formulated to Cummins factory specifications to deliver optimal performance.