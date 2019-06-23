Best Two-Stroke Oils: Get Your Engine Running Smoothly
Keep your bike or boat running smoothly with the best two-stroke engine oil
From dirt bikes to chainsaws, two-stroke engines are aplenty. To function well, they require regular maintenance and a high-quality motor oil designed for their particular configuration. That translates to needing a two-stroke oil. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the best two-stroke oil for your needs.
- Best OverallLucas Oil Semi-Synthetic 2-Cycle OilSummarySummaryA great all-rounder oil, this one is especially suited for oil injection systems where no fuel or oil premixing is required.ProsProsSmokeless, clean burn, low ash production, and easy to mix. Also boasts ISO GD and JASO FC and FD standard certifications.ConsConsNot the best option for yard tools or other similarly small motors where mixing ratios of 32:1 are required.
- Best ValuePennzoil Marine XLF 2-Cycle OilSummarySummaryAvailable in a number of different packs and sizes, this Pennzoil two-stroke oil is our best value pick.ProsProsEasy mixing, blue dye for optimal detection, and increased detergency. Suitable for a wide range of premix systems. Makes for a great low-scuff oil.ConsConsDesigned for boat engines, making it more suited to those kinds of applications.
- Honorable MentionRed Line 2-Stroke Race OilSummarySummaryGreat stability and awesome performance make this oil deserving of an honorable mention.ProsProsHigh temp stability, clean burning, reduces scuffing and buildup. Dyno with proven gains of up to 5 percent. Suitable for a wide range of motors.ConsConsThe price point is a little high when compared to competing brands and products.
Benefits of Changing Your Two-Stroke Oil
- Longer engine life. Routine oil changes help your engine function the way it's supposed to and protects it from wear and tear. The oil lubricates the engine parts, making them more resistant to damage. With regular fresh oil being added to the mix, everything stays clean and lubricated, making for overall longer engine life.
- Clean engine. As oil flows through your engine, it picks up dirt, grime, and other particles, which has the potential to sludge up the entire thing. That leads to more maintenance costs and a big hassle. As a preventive measure, change your oil regularly.
- Better engine performance. Oil tends to break down over time, losing its viscosity and becoming unable to properly lubricate engine parts. That makes your engine run poorly. To keep everything working well, fresh oil can do wonders.
- Better gas mileage. Dirt bikes and motorcycles already have pretty good gas mileage to begin with, but it can usually still be improved by keeping your engine in tip-top shape. Changing your oil regularly will keep the engine running smoothly, helping to keep your gas mileage up.
- Protect engine parts. All the dirt, grit, and grime that tends to be part of older oil can cause serious damage to your engine parts. Once damaged, the only option you have is to do a costly repair to get everything working again. Regular oil changes will keep your oil clean, protecting your engine from damage.
Top Brands
Pennzoil
This Houston, Texas-based company has been around since 1913, creating innovative formulations for all your motor needs. As an international company, Pennzoil is one of the market leaders in manufacturing motor oil, gear oil, and transmission fluid. One of the most popular products is the Marine XLF Engine Oil.
Royal Purple
A company that manufactures only synthetic motor oils, Royal Purple makes a variety of performance products to help your bike’s engine run smoothly. Based in Porter, Texas, the company’s specialty products include high-quality two-stroke oils. The best seller in the lineup is the HP 2-Cycle High Performance Oil.
Red Line
Based in sunny California, Red Line makes exclusively synthetic oil products that are designed for cars and motorcycles alike. Its philosophy is to keep your engine running smoothly and performing optimally through the use of its quality products. Check out the 2-Stroke Race Oil.
Two-Stroke Oil Pricing
- Under $15: We suggest being a little wary of motor oils at this price point. Although you can find a couple of decent options, you’re running the risk of ending up with a substandard product that might do your engine more harm than good.
- $15-$35: At this price point, you’ll find a variety of good to really good motor oils, from a variety of brands. Packaging sizes range from small quart bottles to bigger gallon jugs, so you’re getting plenty for the money.
- Over $35: If you’re looking for the highest-quality performance oils, this is the price range you’ll be shopping in. It’s worth the investment to keep your sports bike running smoothly, as most products at this price will be extremely effective at doing their job.
Key Features
Synthetic vs. Natural
Most two-stroke oils are available in synthetic and natural forms. Synthetics make up slightly more of the market, as they tend to work better, making them overall more popular. Their improved resistance to heat, cold, shear, and oxidation has led many manufacturers to discontinue organic-based compounds.
Certification
If you’re looking for high quality, you’ll want your oil to carry an ISO-I-EGD or Jaso FD certification. Cheaper oils tend to be certified to API-TC standards, but you’ll want something a little bit better than the basics. That’ll keep your engine running at peak power, protecting it from damage and keeping it clean.
Other Considerations
- Bottle Size: Although motor oil doesn’t “go bad” in the traditional sense once the cap is cracked open, you want to avoid buying significantly more than you need. Not only is it more money, but you run the risk of accidentally getting dirt or grime mixed in with the un-used oil that’s going to be sitting on your shelf. It’s better to use a fresh bottle every oil change.
- Multi-Pack Options: Some brands of two-stroke oil are available in multi-packs of small bottles. This is a great option to save money in the long run, especially if you’re looking to do your own oil changes.
- Use Case: Whether you’re using two-stroke oil for a motorcycle engine, a boat, or a chainsaw makes a difference. Be sure to check that you’re buying the proper viscosity for your motor and that the oil is OEM approved.
- Additives: Anti-corrosion additives in your two-cycle oil work to keep the inside of your engine rust free. If you want to make use of this feature, look for engine oils that contain these additives.
- Stabilizers: A slightly different type of additive, some two-stroke oils contain fuel stabilizers. This keeps the gasoline and oil mixture stable, improving its longevity.
Best Two-Stroke Oil Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best Two-Stroke Oil Overall: Lucas Oil Semi-Synthetic 2-Cycle Oil
Available in a wide variety of sizes, this semi-synthetic two-cycle oil features smokeless clean burning and low ash production. That makes it among the most environmentally-friendly motor oils out there, which is especially suited to marine craft engines. The formulation mixes well with gasoline at all temperatures, making its use a breeze.
As a high-quality motor oil, this product meets ISO GD and JASO FC and FD standards, as well as exceeding API TC standards. It’s suitable for use in air-cooled engines and is specially designed to prevent carbon deposits on piston rings, skirts, crowns, and under-crown areas. This oil is best suited for oil injection systems where no fuel/oil premixing is required but will also work in premixes of gasoline and oil up to 50:1.
Although overall a great choice for bikes and boats, it’s not the best option for yard tools that prefer a mixing ratio of 32:1. The formulation has a tendency to dry out in this use case, making it a less-than-ideal option if you’re searching for something to lubricate your power tool engine.
Best Two-Stroke Oil Value: Pennzoil Marine XLF 2-Cycle Oil
Available as a single gallon or in a multipack of three, this Pennzoil 2-cycle oil is our best value pick. The XLF formulation mixes easily with gasoline and is dyed blue for easy detection. It can be used in a variety of mix ratios, making it suitable for a wide range of premix systems. The additives in the oil give it increased detergency over TC-W3 formulations, providing supreme protection against piston scuffing.
It also keeps performance-robbing carbon deposits from forming in the combustion chamber, piston tops, under crowns, and on piston-combustion rings. The synthetic blend is low smoke and reduces overall oil consumption. Because of its synthetic base, it also lasts longer than other formulations, saving you even more money in the long run.
The formulation works well in a wide variety of use cases. However, keep in mind that it is originally formulated for the specs of a boat engine. That makes it a very high-performance blend that might not work quite so well in smaller engines (think RC airplane). Keeping that in mind, this is a great oil that comes at an even better price.
Best Two-Stroke Oil Honorable Mention: Red Line 2-Stroke Race Oil
Red Line’s two-stroke racing oil has a couple of features that make it deserving of the honorable mention status. Its high-temperature stability is particularly useful, preventing deposits of carbon on combustion chambers, exhaust ports, rings, and crowns. The special high-performance formulation has proven gains of 3 to 5 percent and more power over longer runs, making it ideally suited to racing applications.
The formulation is also extremely clean burning and can be used at a mixing ratio of up to 100:1 (although a 50:1 ratio is suggested). It’s one of the smoothest running oils out there, reducing smoking and scuffing better than many competitors. That also makes it suitable for RC airplane engines and other similar applications. In the long run, it will also help preserve your spark plugs, saving you money on replacement costs.
The only downside we discovered is the higher price point. Because it is such a high-quality oil, it does sell for quite a bit more than other options. However, you really do get what you paid for, and this two-stroke oil is worth the investment.
Tips
- Make sure to change your bike’s oil regularly. This is important to help prevent problems with the engine due to a build-up of grime and dirt that gets trapped in old motor oil.
- When changing your oil, also change any accompanying filters, gaskets, and sealers to keep everything functioning smoothly. This will save you money on repair costs in the long run.
- Changing your motor oil DIY-style can get a bit messy. Make sure you have a catch pan to keep the mess off your garage floor, as well as all the other required tools to make the job a breeze.
- Depending on the make and model of your bike (or another two-stroke engine), you’ll need about a liter of engine oil to do a complete replacement.
- Make sure to safely dispose of used motor oil. Catch it using a pan and store it in a leak-proof container that is free from other fluids (it should also be closable with a lid). Many auto parts stores and a handful of service stations accept used oil.
FAQs
Q: How often should I change my bike’s engine oil?
A: As we’ve established throughout this article, changing your engine oil regularly is critical for engine health and performance. As a good rule of thumb, you’ll want to change full-synthetic motor oil after 7,000 to 10,000 miles, while semi-synthetic oil should be changed after around 5,000 miles.
Q: Can I just use regular oil instead of two-stroke oil?
A: The short answer is no. Using regular oil in a two-stroke engine won’t immediately cause irreparable damage, but it won’t properly lubricate the engine. To avoid any potential damage, always use two-stroke oil in a two-stroke engine.
Q: Is two-stroke oil the same as two-cycle oil?
A: Yes, two-stroke oil can be found under a couple of different names, including two-cycle oil, 2-T oil, and two-stroke oil. A product with any of these names is suitable for use in a two-stroke engine.
Q: Can I get away without using oil in my two-stroke engine?
A: It can be tempting to think that the smaller size of two-stroke engines and their low oil concentration means that the engine can run without oil. That’s just not the case. As it is an engine with lots of moving parts, oil is a basic requirement for it to function properly.
Final Thoughts
Our top pick for the best two-stroke oil is the Lucas Oil Semi-Synthetic 2-Cycle Oil. It comes in a wide range of different sizes and works well in a number of different two-stroke engines.
If you’re looking for our best value pick, check out the Pennzoil Marine XLF 2-Cycle Oil. It features a smooth formulation that works especially well in boat engines.
What do you think about our picks? Have any favorites of your own? Let us know in the comments below.
