Best Two-Stroke Oils: Get Your Engine Running Smoothly

From dirt bikes to chainsaws, two-stroke engines are aplenty. To function well, they require regular maintenance and a high-quality motor oil designed for their particular configuration. That translates to needing a two-stroke oil. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the best two-stroke oil for your needs.

Benefits of Changing Your Two-Stroke Oil Longer engine life. Routine oil changes help your engine function the way it's supposed to and protects it from wear and tear. The oil lubricates the engine parts, making them more resistant to damage. With regular fresh oil being added to the mix, everything stays clean and lubricated, making for overall longer engine life.

Routine oil changes help your engine function the way it's supposed to and protects it from wear and tear. The oil lubricates the engine parts, making them more resistant to damage. With regular fresh oil being added to the mix, everything stays clean and lubricated, making for overall longer engine life. Clean engine. As oil flows through your engine, it picks up dirt, grime, and other particles, which has the potential to sludge up the entire thing. That leads to more maintenance costs and a big hassle. As a preventive measure, change your oil regularly.

As oil flows through your engine, it picks up dirt, grime, and other particles, which has the potential to sludge up the entire thing. That leads to more maintenance costs and a big hassle. As a preventive measure, change your oil regularly. Better engine performance. Oil tends to break down over time, losing its viscosity and becoming unable to properly lubricate engine parts. That makes your engine run poorly. To keep everything working well, fresh oil can do wonders.

Oil tends to break down over time, losing its viscosity and becoming unable to properly lubricate engine parts. That makes your engine run poorly. To keep everything working well, fresh oil can do wonders. Better gas mileage. Dirt bikes and motorcycles already have pretty good gas mileage to begin with, but it can usually still be improved by keeping your engine in tip-top shape. Changing your oil regularly will keep the engine running smoothly, helping to keep your gas mileage up.

Dirt bikes and motorcycles already have pretty good gas mileage to begin with, but it can usually still be improved by keeping your engine in tip-top shape. Changing your oil regularly will keep the engine running smoothly, helping to keep your gas mileage up. Protect engine parts. All the dirt, grit, and grime that tends to be part of older oil can cause serious damage to your engine parts. Once damaged, the only option you have is to do a costly repair to get everything working again. Regular oil changes will keep your oil clean, protecting your engine from damage. Top Brands Pennzoil This Houston, Texas-based company has been around since 1913, creating innovative formulations for all your motor needs. As an international company, Pennzoil is one of the market leaders in manufacturing motor oil, gear oil, and transmission fluid. One of the most popular products is the Marine XLF Engine Oil. Royal Purple A company that manufactures only synthetic motor oils, Royal Purple makes a variety of performance products to help your bike’s engine run smoothly. Based in Porter, Texas, the company’s specialty products include high-quality two-stroke oils. The best seller in the lineup is the HP 2-Cycle High Performance Oil. Red Line Based in sunny California, Red Line makes exclusively synthetic oil products that are designed for cars and motorcycles alike. Its philosophy is to keep your engine running smoothly and performing optimally through the use of its quality products. Check out the 2-Stroke Race Oil. Two-Stroke Oil Pricing Under $15: We suggest being a little wary of motor oils at this price point. Although you can find a couple of decent options, you’re running the risk of ending up with a substandard product that might do your engine more harm than good.

We suggest being a little wary of motor oils at this price point. Although you can find a couple of decent options, you’re running the risk of ending up with a substandard product that might do your engine more harm than good. $15-$35: At this price point, you’ll find a variety of good to really good motor oils, from a variety of brands. Packaging sizes range from small quart bottles to bigger gallon jugs, so you’re getting plenty for the money.

At this price point, you’ll find a variety of good to really good motor oils, from a variety of brands. Packaging sizes range from small quart bottles to bigger gallon jugs, so you’re getting plenty for the money. Over $35: If you’re looking for the highest-quality performance oils, this is the price range you’ll be shopping in. It’s worth the investment to keep your sports bike running smoothly, as most products at this price will be extremely effective at doing their job. Key Features Synthetic vs. Natural Most two-stroke oils are available in synthetic and natural forms. Synthetics make up slightly more of the market, as they tend to work better, making them overall more popular. Their improved resistance to heat, cold, shear, and oxidation has led many manufacturers to discontinue organic-based compounds. Certification If you’re looking for high quality, you’ll want your oil to carry an ISO-I-EGD or Jaso FD certification. Cheaper oils tend to be certified to API-TC standards, but you’ll want something a little bit better than the basics. That’ll keep your engine running at peak power, protecting it from damage and keeping it clean. Other Considerations Bottle Size: Although motor oil doesn’t “go bad” in the traditional sense once the cap is cracked open, you want to avoid buying significantly more than you need. Not only is it more money, but you run the risk of accidentally getting dirt or grime mixed in with the un-used oil that’s going to be sitting on your shelf. It’s better to use a fresh bottle every oil change.

Although motor oil doesn’t “go bad” in the traditional sense once the cap is cracked open, you want to avoid buying significantly more than you need. Not only is it more money, but you run the risk of accidentally getting dirt or grime mixed in with the un-used oil that’s going to be sitting on your shelf. It’s better to use a fresh bottle every oil change. Multi-Pack Options: Some brands of two-stroke oil are available in multi-packs of small bottles. This is a great option to save money in the long run, especially if you’re looking to do your own oil changes.

Some brands of two-stroke oil are available in multi-packs of small bottles. This is a great option to save money in the long run, especially if you’re looking to do your own oil changes. Use Case: Whether you’re using two-stroke oil for a motorcycle engine, a boat, or a chainsaw makes a difference. Be sure to check that you’re buying the proper viscosity for your motor and that the oil is OEM approved.

Whether you’re using two-stroke oil for a motorcycle engine, a boat, or a chainsaw makes a difference. Be sure to check that you’re buying the proper viscosity for your motor and that the oil is OEM approved. Additives: Anti-corrosion additives in your two-cycle oil work to keep the inside of your engine rust free. If you want to make use of this feature, look for engine oils that contain these additives.

Anti-corrosion additives in your two-cycle oil work to keep the inside of your engine rust free. If you want to make use of this feature, look for engine oils that contain these additives. Stabilizers: A slightly different type of additive, some two-stroke oils contain fuel stabilizers. This keeps the gasoline and oil mixture stable, improving its longevity. Best Two-Stroke Oil Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Two-Stroke Oil Overall: Lucas Oil Semi-Synthetic 2-Cycle Oil

Available in a wide variety of sizes, this semi-synthetic two-cycle oil features smokeless clean burning and low ash production. That makes it among the most environmentally-friendly motor oils out there, which is especially suited to marine craft engines. The formulation mixes well with gasoline at all temperatures, making its use a breeze. As a high-quality motor oil, this product meets ISO GD and JASO FC and FD standards, as well as exceeding API TC standards. It’s suitable for use in air-cooled engines and is specially designed to prevent carbon deposits on piston rings, skirts, crowns, and under-crown areas. This oil is best suited for oil injection systems where no fuel/oil premixing is required but will also work in premixes of gasoline and oil up to 50:1. Although overall a great choice for bikes and boats, it’s not the best option for yard tools that prefer a mixing ratio of 32:1. The formulation has a tendency to dry out in this use case, making it a less-than-ideal option if you’re searching for something to lubricate your power tool engine. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Two-Stroke Oil Value: Pennzoil Marine XLF 2-Cycle Oil

Available as a single gallon or in a multipack of three, this Pennzoil 2-cycle oil is our best value pick. The XLF formulation mixes easily with gasoline and is dyed blue for easy detection. It can be used in a variety of mix ratios, making it suitable for a wide range of premix systems. The additives in the oil give it increased detergency over TC-W3 formulations, providing supreme protection against piston scuffing. It also keeps performance-robbing carbon deposits from forming in the combustion chamber, piston tops, under crowns, and on piston-combustion rings. The synthetic blend is low smoke and reduces overall oil consumption. Because of its synthetic base, it also lasts longer than other formulations, saving you even more money in the long run. The formulation works well in a wide variety of use cases. However, keep in mind that it is originally formulated for the specs of a boat engine. That makes it a very high-performance blend that might not work quite so well in smaller engines (think RC airplane). Keeping that in mind, this is a great oil that comes at an even better price. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Two-Stroke Oil Honorable Mention: Red Line 2-Stroke Race Oil

