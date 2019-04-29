Best Motor Oils: Keep Your Engine Running Smoothly

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. What is the best motor oil on the market? We've created this guide to help you make the right choice. If you want a healthy running vehicle, it's important that you select the best motor oil brand based on your vehicle’s specifications. Combined with proper maintenance, the best motor oil will get you where you need to go while ensuring that your engine runs at peak performance. Best Motor Oil Overall: Mobil 1 High Mileage 5W-30 Motor Oil

Best Value Motor Oil: Valvoline High Mileage Synthetic Blend Motor Oil

Best Motor Oil Honorable Mention: Liqui Moly Premium 5W-40 Synthetic Motor Oil Benefits of Motor Oil It's an essential fluid. Cars, trucks, SUVs and other vehicles require engine oil to properly function. Without it, you won’t be able to drive anywhere. The best motor oil for trucks and cars cleans, cools, and lubricates your engine so it operates at optimal performance levels.

Better operation in extreme temperatures. Your vehicle's fluids are affected by extremely hot or cold temperatures. Compared to conventional oil, synthetic oil flows better in the cold and is resistant to breaking down due to heat or friction.

Enjoy fewer oil changes. If you use synthetic oil, the change intervals are between 7,500 and 10,000 miles compared to 3,000 miles for conventional, mineral oil.

Get better fuel economy. Certain engine configurations will experience improved fuel economy with the use of synthetic oil. In addition, this type of oil may increase the life span of your engine. Types of Motor Oil Conventional Conventional motor oil is generally considered inferior compared to synthetic and blended oils, but it is common on new cars. Conventional motor oil contains detergent elements as well as friction modifiers, corrosion inhibitors, viscosity modifiers, extreme pressure agents, anti-foaming additives, and dispersants. Most brands allow you to go between 3,000-5,000 miles between oil changes. The recommended conventional oil is typically 5W-20 or 5W-30 for lower temperatures or 10W-30 for higher ambient temperatures. Full Synthetic High-performance vehicles operate best with full synthetic oil, which is not derived from crude oil. When deciding on the best synthetic motor oil, remember that it is intended for engines with higher RPM limits, higher temperatures, and those that carry large loads. One brand of the best performance motor oil may be better at engine protection, while another may excel at keeping your engine clean. Synthetic Blend A synthetic blend combines conventional motor oil with a synthetic base. Essentially, it's conventional oil with a boost. A synthetic blend increases performance and protects your engine more than conventional oil. One major benefit of a synthetic blend is that it is much less expensive than fully synthetic options but includes some of the same benefits. High-Mileage This type of motor oil is exactly what you'd expect it to be. It's intended for vehicles that have more than 75,000 miles on the engine. Parts of the motor on vehicles with this type of mileage are more likely to have operating problems. Motor oil that is designed specifically for vehicles with high mileage take this into account and contain additives to address common types of issues. Top Brands Mobil Mobil is one of the world's largest oil and gas companies. The American company was founded in 1911 as Standard Oil Company of New York. It merged with Exxon in 1999 to form ExxonMobil. One top product is the Mobil 1 Extended Performance 5W-30 Motor Oil. Valvoline Valvoline Inc. was founded in 1866 and is one of the world's top producers of premium lubricants and automotive services. Its headquarters are in Lexington, Kentucky. One of its most popular motor oils is the Valvoline 10W-30 MaxLife High Mileage Motor Oil. Castrol Castrol's headquarters are in the United Kingdom, and the company, which was founded in 1899, operates in over 40 countries. It produces lubricants for motorcycles, two-stroke and four-stroke engines, and gas and diesel engines. Two recommended products are the Castrol GTX High Mileage 5W-30 Synthetic Blend Motor Oil and Castrol EDGE 5W-20 Advanced Full Synthetic Motor Oil. Royal Purple Royal Purple is located in Porter, Texas, and its mission is "to develop products that significantly outperform other synthetic and mineral based oils." The company was acquired by Calumet Specialty Products Partners in 2012. One of its most popular motor oils is the Royal Purple HMX SAE 5W-30 High-Mileage Synthetic Motor Oil. Liqui Moly Liqui Moly GmbH was founded in 1957 in Ulm, Germany, and produces oils, lubricants, and additives. Its products are available in over 110 countries. One popular motor oil is the Liqui Moly Premium 5W-40 Synthetic Motor Oil. Motor Oil Pricing Under $20 (for 5 quarts) : Less expensive motor oils tend to be conventional oil or synthetic blends. Synthetic blends are a good choice if you want some of the benefits of full synthetic oil but don't want to spend too much money.

Over $20 (for 5 quarts): Full synthetic motor oils vary in price, and it's helpful to find the product on sale if you want a good deal. Some can be as cheap as $25, while others run as high as $60. Key Features Viscosity Vehicles are given a viscosity (thickness or consistency) rating based on several factors, including external temperatures, operating temperatures, and engine load. Most gasoline engines have a viscosity grade of 5W-30, 5W-20, and 0W-20, while diesel engines are commonly rated 15W-40 and 5W-40. The numbers refer to how resistant the motor oil is to thickening in low temperatures and thinning at high temperatures. The number before the "W" is the thickness when the oil is cold, while the number afterward is its thickness when the oil is at normal operating temperatures. Other Considerations Type of Driving: If you like driving fast, own a sports car, or frequently tow or carry heavy loads in your vehicle, you may want to use higher-quality motor oil or one that is designed specifically for these types of tasks. Engines that undergo more stress than an average car will perform better with full synthetic oil, for example.

Additives: When you're looking for the best motor oil brands, you'll notice that they differ in the type of additives they contain. Most feature some type of anti-foaming agents, conditioners, detergents, dispersants, corrosion inhibitors, viscosity index improvers, antioxidants, and anti-wear agents. Determine which of these additives is the best combination for your vehicle.

Compatibility: It will not hurt your engine if you top off conventional oil with a bit of synthetic oil. However, that will simply dilute the synthetic properties, which will reduce the benefits. It's critical that you are aware of your engine's needs. Some older vehicles work better with conventional oil, while modern cars generally operate better with synthetic oil. Best Motor Oil Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Motor Oil Overall: Mobil 1 High Mileage 5W-30 Motor Oil

This Mobil 1 motor oil provides superior wear protection, lubrication, and performance compared to conventional, high-mileage oils. It prevents leaks and protects critical engine parts, specifically in engines with higher mileage. It also reduces sludge and deposits that conventional oils can leave behind. This is a great synthetic oil for a reasonable price and is one of the best synthetic oils for high-mileage cars. It pays for itself, especially in extreme temperatures and on short trips. Your vehicle will start without much effort even in frigid cold temperatures, and the engine will run smoothly and quietly. It also runs well in the extreme summertime heat. The oil reduces leaks and is formulated for extended use. There is also minimal sludge buildup after using this product for several years. One downside is this motor oil tends to be pricier than competitor products unless you find it on sale. Also, it is not dexos approved, which is necessary for General Motors vehicles. If you drive a GM vehicle that is 2011 or newer, you need to use a motor oil that meets the company's dexos specifications to keep the vehicle’s warranty. Best Value Motor Oil: Valvoline High Mileage Synthetic Blend Motor Oil

This synthetic blend oil contains seal conditioners that restore aging engine seals to help stop and prevent oil leaks. Extra wear protection prevents engine wear, and extra detergents remove sludge and deposits to keep high-mileage engines cleaner. In addition, antioxidants help prevent the oil from breaking down and clogging the engine with sludge and deposits. The quality of this motor oil is excellent for the price, and it has some of the benefits of full-synthetic oil with a much cheaper price tag. It does a great job at stopping and reducing leaks and is thick enough to add life to old seals on motors with over 100,000 miles. It holds up well over time and makes the engine run quiet, smooth, and well overall. It does a better job than conventional oil at suspending debris and engine deposits. Like all motor oils, this one will break down, depending on how you drive and what the weather conditions are. It will not improve performance on severely worn engines. This oil also does not meet the General Motors dexos standard. Best Motor Oil Honorable Mention: Liqui Moly Premium 5W-40 Synthetic Motor Oil

