Best Head Gasket Sealers: Permanently Solve Coolant and Engine Oil Leak Problems

A blown head gasket is one of the biggest nightmares a car owner has to face. It leads to other problems such as coolant mixing with oil in the engine, engine misfires, and oil leaks. To effectively fix the blown gasket, you have two options; you can either change the head gasket completely or take advantage of the affordable head gasket sealers available in the market. Since there are many products from different brands, read through our review to find out the best engine head gasket sealer for your blown gasket or leakage problem.

Benefits of Head Gasket Sealers Fix leakages in blown head gaskets. A blown head gasket is a big problem especially when you are traveling. Most people would opt to have a professional look at the head gasket, and that would translate to wasting a couple of hours as the issue gets fixed. With a high-grade sealant, you could permanently stop the leakage and prevent your engine from misfiring.

Save money. Head gasket sealers are not as expensive as having the head gasket completely replaced. A replacement would require you to buy the head gasket, and you would also have to pay the automotive mechanic that handles the task. A head gasket sealer is an inexpensive option that provides a permanent solution, just like the replacement.

Multi-purpose product. A good gasket head sealer will not only help solve issues related to the head gasket; some of these products can be used on other leaks that might affect the performance of your engine. A high-grade sealer can also help solve problems related to the heater core and bad freeze plugs.

Time-saving. Unlike completely replacing the head gasket, using a sealant is an easy process. You just pour the sealant into the radiator cap, and it flows through the entire system discovering the leaks. The process is fast, and the leaks will be sealed in under an hour. Top Brands BlueDevil BlueDevil is a company that manufactures professional grade sealants for the automotive industry. The company supplies its products to over 400 distributors located across North America, South Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America. BlueDevil started selling its products in 1997, and is currently headquartered in South Carolina. The company manufactures some of the best head gasket repair additives, and the BlueDevil Head Gasket Sealer is one of its popular products. ATP ATP Automotive is a renowned automotive products manufacturer who has been in existence since 1955. The company has a 2,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility in Chicago, where it makes top of the line aftermarket replacement parts and car care products for automatic transmissions. Consider trying out the ATP AT-205 Re-seal, which only seals minor leakages in the head gasket. K-Seal K-Seal is an international company that manufactures and distributes sealants around the world. The company prides itself in its ability to sell millions of sealant bottles every year. It's currently based in New Jersey. The K-Seal ST5516 HD is one of the cheap head gasket sealers manufactured and distributed by K-Seal company. Steel Seal Steel Seal is a sealant manufacturing company that focuses on making and selling head gasket sealers. The company has been in business since 1999 and has provided mechanical solutions to hundreds of thousands of mechanics and car owners. Steel Seal is headquartered in the United Kingdom. The Steel Seal Blown Head Gasket Fix Repair Sealer is one of its best head gasket sealants. Best Head Gasket Sealer Pricing Under $20: This price range includes head gasket sealers that come in small containers weighing under 16 ounces. The content of these containers can help you handle leakages associated with the head gasket effectively, though you might have to get a bigger container for larger engines.

$25-$50: If you are looking for a larger container that can fix a couple of leaks, then look into products in this price range. The containers typically have 32 ounces of fluid. That's enough to handle six- and eight-cylinder engines.

Over $50: In this price range, you will find premium products. These are sealers that can fix cracked head gaskets permanently and are from reputable brands. The quantity is also enough to deal with larger engines such as six-cylinder engines and more. Key Features Quantity The quantity of the sealant is measured in ounces. The quantity ranges from 8 ounces to a couple of gallons. Buy a sealant that's enough for your problem. For smaller engines, the 16-ounce container is enough to seal a blown head gasket and will allow you to get to your destination. It's also a good idea to have a small container for emergencies. Ease of Use Dealing with a head gasket leakage is as easy as pouring the sealant into the radiator. However, other issues may arise, and you may need to have some technical knowledge of the sealing process. Ensure the product you choose is easy to use and comes with clear instructions on how to seal different leakages. Other Considerations Type of Engine: The main types of engines are diesel and gasoline engines. These engines might require different types of sealants. When buying a high-grade sealant for your head gasket, make sure you check on the advantages the product has for your engine type.

Action Time: After pouring the sealant, you cannot use your vehicle for a certain period of time. You, therefore, need to know how long you have to wait out for the sealant to settle down. Most take about an hour or more depending on the size of your car's radiator capacity.

Functionality: There are products that are designed to solve different leakage problems in the engine. Though you might have a head gasket problem, you can find a sealant that can fix that and also perform many other tasks. Make sure you read the product description to understand what else the sealant can do. Best Head Gasket Sealer Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Head Gasket Sealer Overall: Steel Seal Blown Head Gasket Fix Repair Sealer

The Steel Seal gasket sealer comes in two bottles that are enough for people with bigger engines such as eight-cylinder engines. The product comes with easy-to-follow instructions, though you need slight automotive knowledge to use it. This sealer is designed for solving different blown head gasket symptoms, which include white smoke, engine overheating, external leaks, and watery oil. A unique feature about this sealant is that it’s designed to take care of leaks in older engines with just one application. Also, this sealing agent doesn’t have particles that can build up, block tubes, and lead to more issues in the engine. The fluid will work by bonding to breaches and cracks, even when exposed to high temperatures, and provides permanent sealing solutions. You can expect fast sealing action, and the sealer works well with both gasoline and diesel engines. Though the sealer is effective, it’s quite expensive. There are cheaper options that offer almost similar qualities to what the product has. You will also have to flush the system before using this sealer. That’s an inconvenience if you don’t have a lot of time on your side or money to buy a new coolant. However, this sealer is a great choice for people with bigger engines, old trucks, and second-hand vehicles. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Head Gasket Sealer: K-Seal ST5516 HD

The K-Seal ST5516 HD is a “shake, pour, and go” head gasket sealer that comes with an affordable price tag. This product’s standout feature is the fact that it’s compatible with any antifreeze product, which eliminates the need to flush out the coolant system before application. It’s a multipurpose product and you can safely use the sealant to solve other leakage issues related to the heater core, engine block, water pump casing, and freeze plugs. The formula used to make this product uses a type of nanotechnology, which involves microfibers that mesh to seal cracks and leakages. The product is available in a small 8-ounce container that can treat up to 12 cylinders. You can expect to see the effect of the sealant within three minutes of application. The sealant is easy to use and does not need any special skills. The sealant might be fast but will only work for minor leaks. If you are dealing with extensive damage, you may want to consider a different product. There have been cases of the sealant discoloring some brands of antifreeze products. This sealant is, however, a great choice for people looking for an effective, yet affordable sealer. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Head Gasket Sealer Honorable Mention: BlueDevil Head Gasket Sealer

