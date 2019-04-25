Best Oil Additives: Revive Your Vehicle’s Engine Performance 

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Sometimes, engine oil isn't enough to keep your engine running smoothly, especially if your vehicle is old. What are the options? You could use an oil additive to restore the high performance of your engine. The best oil additive doesn’t replace the engine oil. Rather, it’s mixed with the engine oil to complement it. Check out our best oil additives reviews and recommendations for 2019.

Best Oil Additive Overall: Archoil AR9100

Best Value Oil Additive: Sea Foam SF-16

Best Oil Additive Honorable Mention: Liqui Moly Cera Tec Friction Modifier

Why Buy Oil Additives?

Prevent Rust. When you mix oil additive with motor oil, it refines the lubrication and reduces friction. Keep in mind that rust is one of the leading causes of deterioration in older engines.

When you mix oil additive with motor oil, it refines the lubrication and reduces friction. Keep in mind that rust is one of the leading causes of deterioration in older engines. Improve engine performance. Usually, when an engine is burning too much oil, it will slow down. Additionally, when the oil in your car’s engine is too runny, like water, it will distort the performance of your engine. However, oil additives contain oil stabilizer elements that help thicken the oil and enhance engine performance.

Usually, when an engine is burning too much oil, it will slow down. Additionally, when the oil in your car’s engine is too runny, like water, it will distort the performance of your engine. However, oil additives contain oil stabilizer elements that help thicken the oil and enhance engine performance. Clean the engine. There are some engine oil additives that have detergent characteristics. This would be helpful to unclog impurities that are stuck between the engine parts, reducing the extreme friction. Alternatively, oil additives can also be used to regulate temperature.

There are some engine oil additives that have detergent characteristics. This would be helpful to unclog impurities that are stuck between the engine parts, reducing the extreme friction. Alternatively, oil additives can also be used to regulate temperature. Stop excessive smoke. If you’re driving a car that coughs too much thick, black smoke like it’s being strangled, oil additives may solve the problem. The oil additive acts by reducing the engine oil loss that causes excess smoke to blow out of your exhaust pipe. It also reduces engine noise.

If you’re driving a car that coughs too much thick, black smoke like it’s being strangled, oil additives may solve the problem. The oil additive acts by reducing the engine oil loss that causes excess smoke to blow out of your exhaust pipe. It also reduces engine noise. Prevent oil leakage. A top-quality engine oil additive should be able to seal small scratches and micro cracks to stop oil leakage. In the long run, this could save you a lot of money that would have been used to constantly replace the leaking oil.

Types of Oil Additives

Antioxidants

Oxidation causes engine parts to deteriorate when exposed to oxygen. Hence, antioxidant oil additives do the exact opposite by acting like a protective layer to slow down the oxidation process and prevent corrosion of the engine parts. Also, such types of oil additives are capable of prolonging the lifespan of the engine oil.

Detergents

The objective of detergent oil additives is to get rid of impurities accumulating in the engine components. Moreover, detergents are alkaline in nature, and they’re used to neutralize the acidity level of the engine oil and avoid unwanted deposits that would otherwise form when exposed to high temperatures.

Viscosity Modifiers

When blended with regular oil, viscosity modifiers play a role to prevent the oil from becoming thinner or watery after exposure to high temperatures. Alternatively, viscosity modifiers improve oil fluidity at low temperatures, which helps to boost fuel economy and reduce wear. Most top-rated oil additives that are sold contain viscosity modifying elements.

Friction Modifiers

A friction modifier serves the purpose of decreasing the friction between metal surfaces in the engine. In retrospect, friction reducing engine treatment indirectly enhances fuel economy and could also be used as an anti-wear agent. Most synthetic oil additives that you can find on the market will typically include anti-friction formula.

Anti-Foaming Agents

Anti-foaming oil additive contains chemicals that inhibit foam and air bubbles in the engine oil. Otherwise, if the foam bubbles don’t burst, they would speed up the oxidation process, which would ultimately lead to corrosion. In most cases, you will need a very low concentration of anti-foaming agent to get the job done.

Top Brands of Oil Additive

Lucas

Founded in 1989, Lucas is one of the most popular oil additives, lubricants, and automotive oil manufacturers in North America. The company is also a consistent sponsor and promoter of the American racing industry. Its headquarters is in Corona, California. One of its top products is the Lucas Heavy Duty Oil Stabilizer.

Liqui Moly

Headquartered in Germany, Liqui Moly is one of the oldest oil, additives, and lubricants manufacturing companies. In fact, the first patented oil additive used by Liqui Moly was used by soldiers during the World Wars to ensure their automobiles didn’t stop in case they ran out of oil. Its most popular engine treatment product is Liqui Moly Cera Tec Friction Modifier.

Sea Foam

Sea Foam Motor Treatment is one of the highest selling oil additives in America. Most of the company's products are specialized to clean and lubricate the engine parts. Its top-rated oil additive is the Sea Foam SF-16.

Pricing

Under $10: You can find different types of oil treatment in this price range; anti-leak, anti-wear, and oil stabilizer. However, most products in this category are very small in volume.

You can find different types of oil treatment in this price range; anti-leak, anti-wear, and oil stabilizer. However, most products in this category are very small in volume. $10 - $50: Most oil additives in this range still offer the same features as less expensive options, but they come in bigger containers.

Most oil additives in this range still offer the same features as less expensive options, but they come in bigger containers. $50 - $100: Some of the best engine oil treatment products are in this category. Typically, they have formulas that allow them to multitask when introduced to the engine.

Key Features

Climate Adaptability

Even though most oil additives are designed to be used during summer or winter months, not all additives can withstand the below-zero temperatures. On the other hand, there are a few additives that would lose composure when exposed to high temperatures. The best car oil additive should be able to cope under extreme cold or hot environments.

Compatibility

Not every oil additive sold on the market is compatible with your vehicle. For instance, there are some oil treatments that would work well with synthetic oil engines. It’s very important that you check your vehicle’s manual to know what type of oil treatment you should buy. Additionally, most user manuals will tell you what type of chemicals you should avoid. The best oil additives should be compatible with almost all types of vehicles.

EPA Certification

The more eco-friendly a product is, the better it is. Usually, oil additives for older engines that are capable of reducing emissions are EPA-certified. Actually, an improved fuel economy will have lower levels of emission. The EPA certification is a green light that the oil treatment doesn’t include harmful chemicals.

Other Considerations

Chemicals: Most top-notch oil additive products contain zinc or phosphorous. The zinc chemical found in oil additives serves to improve performance, and it is usually ideal for older engines. Meanwhile, a phosphorus chemical may prolong your engine’s lifespan by reducing the friction. If you find a product with both zinc or phosphorous, it should be very effective.

Most top-notch oil additive products contain zinc or phosphorous. The zinc chemical found in oil additives serves to improve performance, and it is usually ideal for older engines. Meanwhile, a phosphorus chemical may prolong your engine’s lifespan by reducing the friction. If you find a product with both zinc or phosphorous, it should be very effective. Range of Use: There are many uses of oil additives: reducing friction, removing deposits, lubricating engine parts, neutralizing oil, boosting engine performance, stopping oil leakage, preventing corrosion and slowing oil burning. Of course, not all oil additives can perform all those functions at once, but you should opt for the most diverse product available.

Best Oil Additive Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Oil Additive Overall: Archoil AR9100 Oil Additive