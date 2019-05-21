Best Brake Fluids: Get The Ultimate Stopping Power

In order for your vehicle's braking system to operate effectively, it requires an essential component: brake fluid. The best brake fluid will ensure that your vehicle stops when it has to. It's crucial that you use the recommended brake fluid for the best performance and for safety reasons. Check out our brake fluid review below to find the best product for your ride.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

One liter costs significantly more than other brands due to its concentration on performance. You may need to replace it more regularly so it may not be practical for the average driver.

This formula has a typical wet boiling point of 270 degrees Celsius and typical dry boiling point of 310 degrees Celsius. It exceeds DOT3 and DOT4 specifications.

This is one of the best racing brake fluids, and you can feel the difference under long and intense braking loads. It also lasts longer than other competing brands.

If you order this product online, it may not have a lid, and the seal may break during shipping. As a result, it may absorb water or contaminates.

This fluid is long lasting, withstands pressure and heat very well, and exceeds OEM quality. It does more than enough for daily drivers and commuters who require typical braking power.

This fluid is for ABS, disc, and drum brake systems. Its wet and dry boiling points exceed minimum government standards, and it provides extra safety during extreme braking conditions.

The bottle's design may cause spillage. It may cause brake fade in race conditions and is somewhat expensive. You also need to change it more often due to its performance characteristics.

It fosters more protection against water penetration and increases performance. It has a boiling point of 312 degree Celsius, does not have a shelf date, and will not expire.

This non-silicone synthetic fluid is intended for hydraulic-actuated brake systems. This fluid improves pedal feel and offers the best blend of value and high performance for all types of vehicles.

Benefits of Brake Fluid Prevent brake failure. If you don't use the best brake fluid, your vehicle will not operate properly. Brake fluid is an integral part of your vehicle's braking system, which relies on the substance for stopping power.

Be safe. If your brake fluid is old and worn, it won't work as well. That means your vehicle will take longer to stop, which can result in an accident that can harm you or others.

Increase performance. If you race your car on the track or enjoy autocross, good brakes are crucial. The best brake fluid will give you more stopping power than cheaper, lower-quality products. Types of Brake Fluid DOT 3 This poly glycol-based brake fluid is intended for vehicles that are exposed to normal driving conditions. It has a wet boiling point of 140 degrees Celsius and dry boiling point of 205 degrees Celsius. Over the course of a year, it absorbs moisture at a rate of about 2 percent of its volume. It can be safely mixed with DOT 4 and DOT 5.1 brake fluids. The best DOT 3 brake fluid is very strong and can damage your vehicle's paint in the event of a spill. DOT 4 This fluid is also poly glycol-based and is intended for vehicles that are used in higher altitudes. It has a wet boiling point of 155 degrees Celsius and a dry boiling point of 230 degrees Celsius. Similar to DOT 3 brake fluid, the best DOT 4 brake fluid absorbs moisture at a rate of about 2 percent of its volume per year, but it has somewhat higher wet and dry boiling points. It can also harm your vehicle's paint. You can also safely mix it with DOT 3 and DOT 5.1 brake fluids. DOT 5 This synthetic blend brake fluid has a silicone base. It does not absorb moisture and, as a result, can cause corrosion in your brake line if not properly monitored. It has a wet boiling point of 180 degrees Celsius and a dry boiling point of 260 degrees Celsius. DOT 5 brake fluid is intended for race cars and other performance-based vehicles. It is not for vehicles with antilock brake systems and cannot be combined with other types of brake fluid. DOT 5.1 This poly glycol-based brake fluid absorbs moisture at a rate of approximately 2 percent of its volume per year. It has a wet boiling point of 180 degrees Celsius and a dry boiling point of 260 degrees Celsius. It's intended for high-performance vehicles and race cars with antilock brake systems. Like DOT 3 and DOT 4, even the best DOT 5.1 brake fluid can damage your paint. You can mix it with DOT 3 and DOT 4 fluid. Top Brands Castrol The Wakefield Oil Company was founded in 1899. The British Castrol brand originated after researchers added castor oil to lubricant formulations. The London-based multinational BP purchased Castrol in 2000. One top product is the Castrol SRF Racing Brake Fluid. Prestone Based in Chicago, Illinois, Prestone manufacturers antifreeze/coolant, brake fluid, power steering fluid, and other products in North America. It's been delivering antifreeze/coolant protection since 1927. One popular product is the Prestone DOT 3 Synthetic Brake Fluid. MAG 1 Warren Distribution, manufacturer and owner of the MAG 1 brand, was founded in 1922 as the Warren Oil Company by James Schlott. Based in Omaha, Nebraska, the company is one of the largest independent lubricants manufacturers and blenders in North America. One top product is the MAG1 120 Premium DOT 3 Brake Fluid. Motul The French company Motul was founded in 1853 in New York City. The company develops lubricants for car, motorcycle and other engines. Its products are available in more than 80 countries. One top product is the Motul Dot-4 100 Percent Synthetic Racing Brake Fluid. Brake Fluid Pricing Under $10: There are several brands of good-quality brake fluid that you can purchase in this price range. Some are as little as $5. Most are geared towards average drivers who are not performance-oriented.

$10-$20: Brake fluids at this price point are often tailored towards vehicles that are used for the race track and typically have a higher boiling point. While it provides superior stopping power, it often needs to be changed more frequently.

Over $20: Some brake fluids are very costly but feature top corrosion protection and water-locking properties for peak performance. These products are generally used by people who race their vehicles. Key Feature Boiling Point A vehicle's braking system generates high temperatures. If the temperature gets too high, it warms up the brake fluid and can form vapor in the brake lines, causing a drop in braking ability. The dry boiling point refers to the brand new fluid. When it's been in use for a while, the boiling point drops due to water contamination. The wet boiling point refers to the fluid that's been in use for a while and has a certain amount of moisture mixed in. Other Considerations Corrosion Resistance: Look for a product that repels corrosion in areas such as the ABS control valves, master cylinders, wheel cylinders, and calipers. Manufacturers use various additives in their products to fight corrosion. Some types of brake fluids are more corrosive than others. For example, silicone is less corrosive than glycol-ether-based fluids.

Viscosity: A vehicle's brake fluid should maintain its viscosity during many operating temperatures. This will ensure that the stability control, traction control, and anti-lock braking system function properly. As a result, it's important to prescribe to a viscosity recommended by the manufacturer. In general, DOT 5.1 brake fluids have the lowest viscosity over a wide range of temperatures.

Compatibility: Some brake fluids are designed for certain brake systems, such as disc brakes or drum brakes. Others are designed for various systems. Do not purchase a cheap brake fluid because it's cost effective. It's essential that it's compatible with your specific vehicle in order to work properly and prevent brake failure. Best Brake Fluid Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Brake Fluid Overall: Motul DOT 4 100 Percent Synthetic Racing Brake Fluid

This non-silicone synthetic fluid is intended for hydraulic brake and clutch systems. It has extreme thermal resistance and stability and a very high boiling point (312 degree Celsius). It does not have a shelf date and will not expire. This fluid dramatically improves pedal feel. It's a superb alternative to conventional brake fluid and offers the best blend of value and high performance for all types of vehicles, from daily drivers to track vehicles. It's a great product if you use the brakes heavily or participate in occasional track events or races. It fosters more protection against water penetration, and it increases performance. It's one of the top racing brake fluids on the market for the price. The bottle's design can be problematic and may cause spillage. It may also cause brake fade in race conditions. In addition, it’s more expensive than some competing brands, and you’ll need to change it more often due to its performance characteristics. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Brake Fluid: Prestone DOT 3 Synthetic Brake Fluid

This fluid is a mix of polyglycol ethers, which ensures the brake-system operation will not cause dangerous vapors. It's ideal for disc and drum brakes as well as ABS systems. It is wet and dry boiling points exceed the minimum government standards, and it provides an extra margin of safety during extreme braking conditions. This DOT 3 fluid is one of the most common brake fluids for passenger cars and is a brand name that's very reasonably priced. It does more than enough for daily drivers and commuters who require typical braking power without performance-oriented results. One 32-ounce bottle is often enough to completely flush a single vehicle's braking system. The biggest complaint about this product is, while ordering online, it may not have a lid, and the seal may break during shipping. This is problematic because brake fluid absorbs water at a faster rate if the seal is broken. It can also be contaminated if it's not sealed properly. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Brake Fluid Honorable Mention: Castrol SRF Racing Brake Fluid

