Best ATV Oil: Keep Your Engine Running Smoothly

Tips

To ensure your ATV is performing at optimal levels, verify the part numbers and oil viscosity with your ATV manufacturer or dealer. Make sure you have all the correct parts in the kit and the oil filter is the right size. An oil filter that is too small may not catch all the particles and shorten the lifespan of your ATV’s engine.

Confirm how many quarts of oil your ATV engine requires for an oil change prior to making a purchase, so you have a sufficient quantity. Dispose of your old oil in an environmentally-friendly manner. Some dealers or part retailers offer free disposal services, so check with your local providers.

Most manufacturers recommend that you change out the coolant once every five years, but depending on how hard you run your machine, you may want to change it out more frequently. You won't need to change out the transmission and gear case oils as often as the engine oil, but they're just as important to service.

FAQs

Q: When should I change my ATV oil?

A: It depends on your ATV. Generally, you should perform an ATV oil change about every 100 hours of use, or at least once per year. But be sure to check your owner's manual to find out what it says about your specific ATV.

Q: Is there a difference between four-stroke oil and regular oil?

A: The difference is that you add oil directly to the gas of your two-cycle tool, while you pour oil into a separate port with a four-cycle engine. Because it burns with the fuel, two-cycle oil is lighter and contains additives for better combustion.

Q: How do I know if an oil kit will fit my ATV?

A: Refer to the part numbers in each product and check with your ATV dealer for the correct fit. Your owner’s manual should also provide the proper specs for oil viscosity and necessary parts for the oil change.

Q: What oil viscosity should I choose for my ATV?

A: Refer to the owner’s manual and specifications. Different ATVs require different oil types and viscosity depending on the engine type. When in doubt, contact your dealership or the manufacturer for further clarification.

Final Thoughts

We recommend the 2000-2006 Honda TRX350 Rancher ATV Complete Oil Service Tune-Up Kit as a best overall option because it includes a complete kit with genuine Honda parts and fully synthetic oil.

The Polaris PS-4 Oil Filter Change Kit Sportsman ATV Ranger is the best value option for your ATV.