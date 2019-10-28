Best ATV Oil: Keep Your Engine Running Smoothly

Finding the right oil for your ATV’s engine can prolong its life

By Maria Shumilova
Finding the right type of oil is an important part of the maintenance process when it comes to your ATV’s engine. Many of the options available today come with an oil change kit, which is very convenient but may pose a challenge since the engines vary from model to model, and the parts may not fit across the board. When in doubt, follow the manufacturer’s maintenance schedule and guidelines for your ATV make and model. Here are some of the best oils for your all-terrain vehicle.

Table Summary

  • Best Overall
    Honda TRX 350 TRX350 Rancher ATV Complete Oil Service Tune-Up Kit
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    Complete oil service tune-up kit. It includes 10W-40 oil, a spark plug, an air filter, oil filter, and a drain plug washer. Genuine Honda parts. Designed for 2000-2006 TRX350 Rancher Honda ATV.

    Pros
    Pros

    Offers shear resistance, viscosity stability, and cleanliness to meet the requirements and stresses of the engine. Oil is engineered to reduce the possibility of foaming.

    Cons
    Cons

    Kit parts may be incorrect for some models. Oil type may not be suitable for some models. Not a synthetic product.

  • Best Value
    Polaris PS-4 Oil Filter Change Kit Sportsman ATV Ranger
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    Pure Polaris oil change kit includes two quarts of four-cycle synthetic 5W-50 oil and one filter. Fits ATVs with these engines: 330, 400, 500, 550, 850, and 900. Made in the USA.

    Pros
    Pros

    Full-synthetic formula offers protection and optimizes performance at extreme operating temperatures, hot or cold. Improves performance in wet clutches and gearboxes.

    Cons
    Cons

    May not fit all ATV models. Oil quality may be worse than advertised. May not have all the parts for an oil change.

  • Honorable Mention
    Can-Am Outlander ATV 570 600 650 850 Oil Change Kit
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    This oil change kit includes three quarts of XPS 5W-40 synthetic blend oil, an oil filter, an o-ring and washers, and a disposable funnel. The parts fit Can-Am Outlander ATV 570 600 650 850.

    Pros
    Pros

    Power sport formula with anti-wear and anti-corrosive additives. Wet clutch, turbo and supercharge compatible. The disposable funnel makes the process easier.

    Cons
    Cons

    Synthetic blend (not fully synthetic). May not have all the parts for all the listed models. Oil may not work on all models.

Tips

  • To ensure your ATV is performing at optimal levels, verify the part numbers and oil viscosity with your ATV manufacturer or dealer. Make sure you have all the correct parts in the kit and the oil filter is the right size. An oil filter that is too small may not catch all the particles and shorten the lifespan of your ATV’s engine. 
  • Confirm how many quarts of oil your ATV engine requires for an oil change prior to making a purchase, so you have a sufficient quantity. Dispose of your old oil in an environmentally-friendly manner. Some dealers or part retailers offer free disposal services, so check with your local providers. 
  • Most manufacturers recommend that you change out the coolant once every five years, but depending on how hard you run your machine, you may want to change it out more frequently. You won't need to change out the transmission and gear case oils as often as the engine oil, but they're just as important to service.

FAQs

Q: When should I change my ATV oil?

A: It depends on your ATV. Generally, you should perform an ATV oil change about every 100 hours of use, or at least once per year. But be sure to check your owner's manual to find out what it says about your specific ATV.

Q: Is there a difference between four-stroke oil and regular oil?

A: The difference is that you add oil directly to the gas of your two-cycle tool, while you pour oil into a separate port with a four-cycle engine. Because it burns with the fuel, two-cycle oil is lighter and contains additives for better combustion.

Q: How do I know if an oil kit will fit my ATV?

A: Refer to the part numbers in each product and check with your ATV dealer for the correct fit. Your owner’s manual should also provide the proper specs for oil viscosity and necessary parts for the oil change. 

Q: What oil viscosity should I choose for my ATV?

A: Refer to the owner’s manual and specifications. Different ATVs require different oil types and viscosity depending on the engine type. When in doubt, contact your dealership or the manufacturer for further clarification. 

Final Thoughts

We recommend the 2000-2006 Honda TRX350 Rancher ATV Complete Oil Service Tune-Up Kit as a best overall option because it includes a complete kit with genuine Honda parts and fully synthetic oil. 

The Polaris PS-4 Oil Filter Change Kit Sportsman ATV Ranger is the best value option for your ATV. 

