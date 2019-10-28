Best ATV Oil: Keep Your Engine Running Smoothly
Finding the right oil for your ATV’s engine can prolong its life
- Best OverallHonda TRX 350 TRX350 Rancher ATV Complete Oil Service Tune-Up KitSummarySummary
Complete oil service tune-up kit. It includes 10W-40 oil, a spark plug, an air filter, oil filter, and a drain plug washer. Genuine Honda parts. Designed for 2000-2006 TRX350 Rancher Honda ATV.ProsPros
Offers shear resistance, viscosity stability, and cleanliness to meet the requirements and stresses of the engine. Oil is engineered to reduce the possibility of foaming.ConsCons
Kit parts may be incorrect for some models. Oil type may not be suitable for some models. Not a synthetic product.
- Best ValuePolaris PS-4 Oil Filter Change Kit Sportsman ATV RangerSummarySummary
Pure Polaris oil change kit includes two quarts of four-cycle synthetic 5W-50 oil and one filter. Fits ATVs with these engines: 330, 400, 500, 550, 850, and 900. Made in the USA.ProsPros
Full-synthetic formula offers protection and optimizes performance at extreme operating temperatures, hot or cold. Improves performance in wet clutches and gearboxes.ConsCons
May not fit all ATV models. Oil quality may be worse than advertised. May not have all the parts for an oil change.
- Honorable MentionCan-Am Outlander ATV 570 600 650 850 Oil Change KitSummarySummary
This oil change kit includes three quarts of XPS 5W-40 synthetic blend oil, an oil filter, an o-ring and washers, and a disposable funnel. The parts fit Can-Am Outlander ATV 570 600 650 850.ProsPros
Power sport formula with anti-wear and anti-corrosive additives. Wet clutch, turbo and supercharge compatible. The disposable funnel makes the process easier.ConsCons
Synthetic blend (not fully synthetic). May not have all the parts for all the listed models. Oil may not work on all models.