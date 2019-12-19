Best Dirt Bike Oils: Keep Your Bike’s Engine Trouble-Free

A dirt bike is built very differently than its street counterpart. The engine is mated with shorter gears, and the techniques involved in dirt biking push it to its limits. Therefore, it is essential to take proper care and maintain your dirt bike’s engine for optimum performance. Apart from lubricating and reducing friction on the moving parts, motor oil also cleans the engine of sludge. Different engines use a different oil, and with a plethora of options available on the market, it may seem daunting to choose the right one. Here is our list of the best engine oils for your dirt bike.

It does not mix well with some fuels like the 100LL AV.

It provides excellent rust and corrosion protection and reduces carbon and gum formation. It vaporizes at a much higher temperature compared to other lubricants and works for a long time. The oil is biodegradable.

The industry recommended specifications might be outdated, depending on your bike. It’s also only intended for Yamahas.

It provides stable clutch performance and protects the engine from wear and tear. Since it’s a genuine OEM Yamaha product, it works great with Yamaha motorcycles.

All-purpose mineral oil from Yamaha that’s designed to be used with most four-stroke vehicles, including ATVs and scooters.

This premium product has little to no drawbacks. However, it is a little more expensive compared to other brands.

Tips

Double-check that the oil you are buying is the right one, depending on whether you have a two-stroke or four-stroke bike. Also, check your owner's manual for any recommended or required specifications.

If you have a two-stroke dirt bike, you must combine the oil with gas to get the proper liquid for your engine. Check the owner's manual to know the correct oil-to-gas ratio for your bike. Also, consider buying an oil-to-gas ratio measuring cup.

Be sure to have an oil drain pan at hand before taking off the oil filter cap. As the oil drains, tilt the bike from side to side to get rid of the dregs.

FAQs

Q: Can I use car engine oil for my four-stroke dirt bike?

A: A four-stroke motorcycle engine environment is much more severe than that of a car. Motorcycle engines break down oil much faster than cars because they run hotter and faster. Generally, motorcycle-specific oils have five times the protective additives than car oil. They also do not have friction modifiers, which can mess heavily with the clutch performance. Therefore, it is highly recommended to use oils designed specifically for motorcycles.

Q: How frequently should I change the oil on my bike?

A: There is no hard and fast rule when it comes to oil changes. However, the general consensus is that oil must be changed every five to 15 hours of riding or every six races. To get a more accurate idea, refer to your owner’s manual.

Q: How do I dispose of used dirt bike oil?

A: It is often illegal to dispose of used engine oil into sewers, garbage cans, down kitchen sinks and drains, or even to pour it on the ground. A single gallon of used oil contaminates one million gallons of freshwater. Your local refuse center or oil recycling facility may accept used oil from consumers. If you cannot locate one in your area, ask your local motor oil retailer about the places they recommend.

Final Thoughts

The Motul 800 2T 2-Stroke Premix Fully Synthetic Motor Oil is the best clean-burning oil with excellent additives that protect your engine’s moving parts.

The YamaLube All-Purpose 4-Stroke Oil is a great budget option that lasts long.