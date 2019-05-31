Best Oil Stop Leak Additives: Protect Your Fuel System

It is inevitable. When you consistently run a gas-powered engine, there are just some issues you know will come up sooner or later. One of the most annoying problems you're bound to encounter is an oil leak. Luckily, you can protect yourself before it happens with a simple oil additive. Here are our top picks for the best oil stop leak on the market.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Benefits of Oil Stop Leak Protect seals. Hardened or dried seals cause most engine oil leaks. One way that oil stop leak additives work is by revitalizing the rear main seal and head gaskets so that they return to their original size and flexibility. This minimizes the amount of oil that can seep through.

Save oil. Oil leaks will cost you money, harm the environment, and could potentially harm your vehicle. If you're losing too much of the fluid, replacing it often will add up quickly, and you may see a decline in engine performance.

Save money. Bringing your car to a garage to fix an oil leak can be a costly trip. Between time and labor costs, you can be spending hundreds just to diagnose the problem. For a fraction of the price, oil stop leaks can give you the same peace of mind. Types of Oil Stop Leak Particle-Clogging Formulas Initially, motor oil leak sealers were designed to clog the hole where oil was escaping. Each company had its own way of doing this—some of the earliest formulas used ground peanut shells as a block. The ground particles would flow to the leak and clog the area to save oil. The problem with these particles (as well as formulas which used sawdust, aluminum shavings, and other additives) is the long-term effects on a motor. They increased engine wear and would eventually do more harm than good. Absorbent Formulas The best engine oil stop leak additives you can buy are made to absolve into all the seals in the engine. Since these formulas do not have engine clogging particles, they don't come with the same harmful effects. The solvents expand and rejuvenate the gaskets and components to their original size and flexibility, so any leaks caused by gaps or deteriorated seals will once again be closed. Older formulas used petroleum distillates to achieve this result. Newer stop leak oil treatments use different chemicals as the distillate can further deterioration in the engine. Top Brands ATP One of the most recognizable names in the automotive field is ATP. It first started in a Chicago plant back in 1955. Since then, it has gone from selling replacement transmission parts to producing a large selection of filter kits, repair kits, cables, flywheel and ring gears, cabin air filters and chemicals. The ATP AT-205 is a favorite among consumers. Bar's Leaks One company that has been focused on helping customers be their own at-home-mechanic is Bar's Leaks. This U.S.-based company has over 70 years of experience with eliminating engine leaks. The company works with experts in their field to continually deliver high-level results with easy-to-use applications. The Stop Leak Concentrate is a best seller. Lucas Oil Forrest and Charlotte Lucas started their company in 1989 with the goal of producing high-quality lubricants and additives. Lucas Oil got its start in Corona, Calif. The couple quickly grew the company, which has established itself as a prominent fixture in the market. Lucas Oil Stop Leak is available in both gallons and quarts. STP Two of the best engine oil stop leak products available are Engine Stop Leak and High-Mileage Stop Leak, produced by STP. This company is headquartered in Connecticut. In the past 60 years, it has become one of the most trusted names in automotive care. Oil Stop Leak Pricing Under $25: To test out whether your issue can be fixed with oil stop leak, you should invest in the smaller options. For under $25, you can get any of the best engine oil stop leak additives in small quantities like 8 ounces and 24 ounces.

Over $25: For continued protection, most oil stop leak additives are available in bulk quantities. This can include gallons, packs of 32-ounce containers, or even bundles of gallon containers. Larger quantities are a good option if you know your issue can be fixed with an additive. Key Features Plasticizers Since the most common cause of an oil leak is gaps between the various seals, having a stop leak additive that rejuvenates the seals is essential. This is usually a chemical process that will bring cracked rubber pieces back to their original sizes. Each company will have a different way to achieve this, but chemicals that are most effective are called plasticizers. Petroleum Distillates A common chemical used to revitalize gaskets is petroleum distillates. The issue with this chemical is that it can have adverse long-term effects on your engine. It can wear out parts of your fuel system while it works to fix others. Over time, this can become more expensive than the original issue. Petroleum distillates are something you want to avoid in a good stop leak additive. Other Considerations Compatibility: Possibly the most important factor when considering an oil stop leak is whether or not it's compatible with your vehicle. Some formulas will not be able to work with diesel engines, and others will not be able to work with synthetic oils. Every product will list the types of engines and fuel system they're compatible with.

Efficiency: For an engine oil stop leak to be cost efficient will depend on how much additive is required to add and how long it lasts. Additives that require a smaller amount to be mixed with your engine oil will be more efficient long term. An oil stop leak that will keep your seals revitalized for more extended periods will also save you money in the long run.

Activation: Allowing your engine oil stop leak to activate fully is essential to fixing leaks. The additives will start to activate once added into the engine oil, and usually, they require a few hours. However, even after sitting for the required amount of hours, the solution may need to run through your fuel system for 100 or more miles to reach its full potential. Best Oil Stop Leak Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Oil Stop Leak Overall: Lucas Oil 10278 Engine Oil Stop Leak

Lucas Oil is known for making reliable products. If you're looking for an oil stop leak that works without costing too much, they have the perfect solution. The 10278 Oil Stop Leak is excellent for stopping leaks and boosting your performance. This product does not contain any harmful solvent or any corrosive properties. That means using this product won't have any long term effects on your engine. It's the only additive that actually improves your engine's performance. The successful resealing of your fuel system will reduce engine noise and oil consumption. While some additives can dilute your oil, Lucas manages to increase oil pressure, which is how you'll see your performance boost. Similar to other stop leaks, Lucas uses chemicals to reconditions deteriorated seals. It is compatible with all types of engine oils, including full synthetic oils. Lucas is a financially smart option that consistently gets great engine oil stop leak additive reviews. Much like all of the products on our list, Lucas Oil Stop Leak Additive isn't going to be able to fix every issue. Some holes are too big for the revitalized gaskets to seal correctly. Depending on what kind of seal issue you have, expanding the gaskets may have an adverse effect. Also, Lucas isn't compatible with diesel engines. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Oil Stop Leak Value: ATP AT-205 Re-Seal Stops Leaks

What is the best engine oil stop leak? Look no further than the AT-205. This universal oil additive works incredibly fast and covers the widest range of fuel systems. Plus, the product is surprisingly cost effective when used with smaller oil leaks. ATP makes the most comprehensive oil stop leak available. This product works with both gasoline and diesel engines. It is also compatible with all oils, including conventional, synthetical, and fully synthetic. It even stops leaks in other systems like transmission, hydraulic, and power steering systems. This product is the best engine oil sealer. This is due to ATP's focus on revitalizing the rubber seal throughout the engine. The formula uses plasticizers to reshape and fix the rubber-based gaskets chemically. This chemical works great, and it is the same substance used to make the rubber flexible in the first place. ATP guarantees that AT-205 will start working in just five hours. You need to pour it in with the engine oil—be sure to follow the correct measurements. You can add it at any time in between oil changes without prep work. While the formula works excellent at rejuvenating rubber, it isn't perfect for every oil leak situation. ATP has the possibility of thinning out your oil. This depends on what type of oil you use, but thinner oil can cause issues such as lower performance and worse gas mileage. It's also possible for this product to produce blue smoke. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Oil Stop Leak Honorable Mention: BlueDevil Oil Stop Leak

