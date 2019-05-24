Best Engine Flush: Keep Your Motor Running Strong

Just as your heart cannot function properly when your arteries are blocked, the engine in your vehicle runs poorly when it’s clogged up with dirt and deposits. Engine flushes help clean this sludge so your engine can run smoothly and last longer. So what is the best engine oil flush available? Read on to see our top picks.

The best motor flush is quick, easy, and effective at clearing out sludge in your engine.

Benefits of Engine Flushes Remove sludge, deposits, and dirt. Over time, sludge, carbon deposits, and gunk can accumulate in your engine, increasing wear and reducing power as well as fuel economy. Using an engine flush in your vehicle helps remove these performance-draining dirt and deposits.

Clean hard-to-access engine parts. Unfortunately, you simply cannot access most engine components without completely tearing it apart. The best engine flush products will clean out vital engine components without the need to perform open-engine surgery.

Keep your new motor oil cleaner. Putting clean oil into a dirty engine means your new oil won't stay clean for very long. A high-quality engine flush will ensure that no harmful deposits and sludge are left behind when you change the oil so your new oil can lubricate vital engine parts as effectively as possible.

Improve your fuel economy. Contaminants circulating throughout your engine can result in oil breakdown and increased viscosity. Additionally, sludge and deposits on engine parts can increase resistance, which wastes fuel. Cleaning your engine with an engine cleaner flush helps parts move more efficiently, maximizing your fuel economy.

Help minimize emissions. If carbon deposits in the piston-ring cause the rings to stick, oil can find its way into the combustion chamber and burn. This results in harmful deposits and increases exhaust emissions as the burned oil exits the tailpipe. The best oil flush treatment helps free stuck rings and minimize oil consumption, in effect lowering your emissions. Types of Engine Flushes Gasoline Engine Flush This type of engine flush is specially formulated to work in vehicles powered by gasoline engines. There are gasoline engine flush products made for particular applications such as higher-mileage engines, as well as some designed to work as quickly as possible. The best oil flush products for gasoline engines will utilize a proprietary blend of additives to rid your engine of harmful deposits and sludge. Diesel Engine Flush If your car, truck, or SUV is powered by a diesel engine, you'll want to only use a diesel engine flush. This type of engine flush is specifically engineered to flush out the harmful carbon deposits, gunk, and sludge that build up in diesel engines over time. A common subcategory of diesel engine flush products is diesel truck or SUV flushes. Gasoline & Diesel Engine Flush The other common type of engine flush you'll find on the market today is a flush formulated to work effectively in both gasoline- and diesel-powered engines. These versatile engine flush products are convenient because they can be applied to either engine type so you don't have to worry about buying an engine flush specifically made for a gas or diesel engine. Top Brands Liqui Moly Established in 1957, Liqui Moly is a German company that makes oils, lubricants, and additives for automobiles. Liqui Moly positions itself as offering premium-quality products at a more affordable price point than its competitors. One of its most popular products is the Liqui Moly 2037 Pro-Line Engine Flush. Sea Foam Dating back to the 1930s, Fred Fandrei, a salesman in the petroleum industry, created a fuel additive for his boat in hopes of making the motor run better. His creation became wildly popular with his fishing buddies and eventually became one of the most trusted engine flush products for boats and motor vehicles. One of its best-selling products is the Sea Foam Marine and RV SF-16 Engine Flush. STP Introduced in 1953, Scientifically Treated Petroleum (STP) is an American brand and trade name for automotive aftermarket products. STP is widely known for manufacturing lubricants such as engine oil and additives like engine cleaner flush. One particularly popular product is the STP Ultra 5-in-1 Fuel System Cleaner. Engine Flush Pricing Under $10: Shoppers will find a few value-priced options for under $10. These affordable products offer decent performance for a modest price and remain popular largely due to their excellent value.

$10 - $19: Consumers will delight in the vast amount of engine flushes available in this price range. The majority of motor flush products at this price point are simple to use and deliver excellent sludge-busting performance.

Consumers will delight in the vast amount of engine flushes available in this price range. The majority of motor flush products at this price point are simple to use and deliver excellent sludge-busting performance. Over $19: There are just a select number of options priced above $19. Shoppers will find some of the best oil flush products around this price point, though some of the more affordable options may be just as effective but lack the brand cachet of these pricier offerings. Key Features Engine Type Compatibility The most critical feature of engine flush products is engine type compatibility. Motor flushes can be compatible with gasoline or diesel engines, and in some cases, both engine types. For best results, it’s important to only use an engine flush formulated for the type of engine in your vehicle. Many consumers elect to use an engine flush treatment designed for both gasoline and diesel engines because they don’t have to worry about engine compatibility. Solvents Many engine oil flush products use a formula that contains solvents to assist with cleaning any carbon deposits, gunk, and sludge that accumulate in your engine. While mild solvents may be handy in clearing out sludge in high-mileage engines, most consumers will want to avoid purchasing an engine flush that contains too many solvents because they can deteriorate engine seals and gaskets. User-Friendliness Another prominent feature of engine flushes is the user-friendliness of the product. The majority of engine oil flushes are designed to be easy to use without the aid of an engine flush machine, but a few require the use of special tools that attach to a garden hose to flush out your engine. You’ll want to consider your mechanical skill level as well as any time constraints before selecting the right product for your needs. Additives An engine flush is essentially a blend of specific additives mixed into a single solution. With that said, different engine flush products contain different additive blends which are frequently engineered to deliver a specific result. The best engine flush product generally contains a mix of detergents, dispersants, antiwear additives, lubricants, and rust inhibitors. Make sure the engine flush you’re interested in contains at least a few of these additives for maximum cleaning power. Other Considerations Quick Results: If time is a major factor for you when it comes to flushing your engine (and when is it not important?), you’ll want to consider an engine flush that is designed to deliver quick results. Many popular brands boast that their product works in as little as 10-15 minutes, saving you tons of time without sacrificing satisfactory results. Best Engine Flush Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Engine Flush Overall: Liqui Moly 2037 Pro-Line Engine Flush

The Liqui Moly 2037 Pro-Line is the best engine flush cleaner in our comparison because it’s refreshingly easy to use and safely removes harmful deposits, debris, and by-products of combustion in a brief amount of time. Liqui Moly proves that flushing your engine doesn’t have to be a headache—simply pour the 2037 Pro-Line engine flush into your warm engine and let it idle for about 15 minutes. Then drain the old oil, replace the filter, and refill with new motor oil. The specialized formula contains additives designed to safely eliminate all forms of dirt, grime, varnishes, and gums that accumulate in your engine. For added versatility, this product is formulated to be equally effective as a diesel engine flush as it is a gasoline engine flush. Our only gripe is that this flush doesn’t reduce oil consumption, so you may want to consider another option if your ride chugs oil in between changes. Nonetheless, the Liqui Moly 2037 Pro-Line engine flush is the best engine sludge cleaner for most engines. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Engine Flush: Sea Foam Marine and RV SF-16 Engine Flush

For drivers looking for a more focused approach to engine flushing, the Sea Foam engine flush certainly offers a compelling formula designed to target specific parts of your engine as opposed to a more general complete flush. This engine flush specifically targets carb jets, injectors, and passageways. The flush also focuses on pistons, intake valves, and cylinders. If your engine is equipped with these components, this motor oil flush targets the VVT actuators and timing chain tensioners to ensure everything is thoroughly cleaned. Next, it meticulously dissolves any oil residue found in the crankcase. Finally, this Sea Foam-flush then goes to work cleaning your fuel system to make sure no fuel residue still lingers. The systematic approach restores engine performance and efficiency, but it’s not always noticeable. There are some reports of people with higher-mileage cars not noticing any improvements in engine response or efficiency after using Sea Foam. Additionally, some of the packages can be tricky to open, so make sure you follow the instructions carefully when opening the bottle. Click Here to See Prices on Walmart Best Engine Flush Honorable Mention: Lubegard 95030 Engine Flush

