Dodge Challenger Destroys Porsche 911 GT3 RS in Rainy Track Day Crash

Social media algorithms feed us so many wild car crash videos that it’s almost impossible to be shocked by anything nowadays. Whether it’s Ford Mustangs careening into crowds or Ferrari F40s catching on fire, we’re pretty much used to it all. But then you come across footage of a Dodge Challenger Scat Pack crashing into a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and it makes you go, “What?” And that’s before you learn that it happened in Europe.

This YouTube video shared by Carspotter Jeroen was filmed at the famous TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands during last weekend’s SuperCar Assen 2025. Judging by the event’s website, the weekend features racing, a car show, a marketplace, a track day, and a big party rolled into one shindig.

As it’s typical in that region, heavy rain moved into the area during Sunday’s track session, but surprisingly (or perhaps unsurprisingly for some hardcore track rats), it did not bring out a red flag. You can see two Porsche 911 GT3 RSs—one, silver and black, and another, white and green—leaving the paddock while the track surface is still very, very wet.

Later on, we get to see these same cars coming around the main straight with an orange Challenger in tow (still wearing the yellow splitter guard, of course). At this point, the straightaway is still wet but not quite as soaked as other areas of the track, at least from what we can see in the various angles of the video.

There’s no way to tell how the real timeline of events actually happened, but just 60 seconds into the video, it becomes obvious that weather conditions have taken a major turn for the worse, and rain is coming down quite hard. However, cars are still lapping, and everyone seems to be handling it well for the most part… until the 2:20 mark.

At this point, two different POVs come into frame, reportedly taken by Lena_Pink_RS7 and 026_Automotive from the grandstands along the main straight. The silver Porsche we’d seen before enters as it’s making its way to the first corner, when the driver suddenly loses control (likely due to hydroplaning) and the rear end snaps left. While I can’t see the entire sequence of events, this other angle found on Instagram shows that the Porsche driver did a good-enough job controlling the spin and limiting damage to their car. It definitely touches the wall, but the car doesn’t appear to be heavily damaged by the time it comes to a halt.

That didn’t matter, of course, because just a few seconds later, a 4,300-pound American tank smashed into the Porsche and sandwiched it against the wall. The heavy damage can be seen in detail around the 3:00 mark, after the session is red-flagged and an ambulance arrives at the scene of the crash. The Porsche driver can be seen walking around their car, though the Dodge driver isn’t shown in the footage.

Why did race control not stop the session before all the chaos ensued? I have no idea, especially at one of Europe’s flagship tracks, which currently hosts MotoGP and other major series. While some enthusiasts love to track their cars in all kinds of environments, it was obvious that the track was flooded in some areas, and no specialty tire can save you from that much standing water—even if you’re a talented driver. Plus, my guess is that these recreational track drivers didn’t exactly bring extreme wets for their half-hour outing.

Overall, this expensive and regrettable crash could’ve easily been avoided, but what’s done is done. Hope everyone is okay.

