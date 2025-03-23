Porsche 911 Cup Car Barrel Rolls Mid-Air in Unbelievable Racing Crash

Emotions are high during opening weekend for any event. Rookies and returning vets may have varying degrees of experience, but the first show is still a first for everyone. For one racing rookie, we’re guessing his emotions were beyond elevated before, during, and after this high-flying crash caught on camera during the Porsche Carrera Cup season opener.

Competing in the Sprint Challenge class of Porsche Cup Brazil, Heverton Cardoso is one of 23 drivers confirmed for race one held at São Paulo’s Autodromo Velocitta. Unfortunately, he was unable to start after his harrowing crash during a qualifying session.

Footage shows Cardoso’s #36 car failing to navigate the circuit’s hilltop curves. He simply flies through—sideways. The momentum, however, sends the vehicle airborne. After spinning and sliding multiple times downhill, when the topsy-turvy Porsche finally settles, it happens to be right-side up.

Out come the red flags as the medical team quickly tends to Cardoso. He appears understandably shaken but manages to walk away from the crashed car. The official Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil Instagram account posted the calamity:

We also found some footage on YouTube which will probably look better if you’re watching on a computer (there’s a replay at about the 02:40 mark):

The severity of the car damage versus the lack of severity in the driver’s injuries is a testament to both the safety and dangers of racing. Although it sounds counterintuitive, the vehicle’s downhill trajectory allowed its overall speed to slow down, easing its eventual landing. Had Cardoso crashed immediately into a barrier, for example, the implications of a sudden impact may have been less dizzying but more harmful.

Also, the #36 car came in contact with the ground several times, about four of which were directly on the driver’s side. Although Cardoso is undoubtedly lucky, that roll cage and the vehicle’s overall safety shouldn’t be downplayed either. Not that I think anyone is.

The next stage will be in two weeks, again at the Velocitta. Hopefully, Cardoso’s now intimate knowledge of the track will help him secure a spot on the starting grid. I’m sure he’d like to see green and checkered flags during that outing.

