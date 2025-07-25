Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport Teased As Porsche 911 GT3 RS Fighter

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Mercedes-Benz is clearly aware that the second-generation AMG GT is not the sports car the first-generation car was. It’s compromised because it shares its platform with the latest SL-Class and has morphed into a 2+2 situation.

On Friday, the AMG team in Affalterbach released teaser images and a handful of words about the Concept AMG GT Track Sport, but this thing looks like anything but a concept. It looks like a near-production-ready car. And it’s clear the teaser images are a way to give cover so this sports car can start testing on race tracks and public roads without wild speculation.

A V8 engine is confirmed under the hood, and it’s hard to imagine it’s not the AMG team’s twin-turbo setup with a hot-v design. Expect well over 600 horsepower, a 9-speed automatic transmission, and of course, a limited-slip rear differential. Adaptive shocks and huge (carbon ceramic?) brakes should keep things controlled.

This coupe looks the part. Despite the camouflage, we can see a swan-neck rear wing and massive front splitter. A wheel lying on the ground next to the car appears to be wrapped in a Michelin street-legal tire, possibly a Cup 2 R, which would be both street legal and track-ready. It looks like a Porsche 911 GT3 RS fighter.

Details are slim at this point, but Mercedes called this coupe an “uncompromising sports car concept,” and noted it’s meant to “set record lap times.” Seems Mercedes’ AMG team took it personally when the Porsche 911 GT2 RS with a Manthey Performance Kit lapped the Nürburgring in 2021 in just 6:43.3, which handily bested the 6:48 it took the old AMG GT Black Series. One has to imagine this “concept” is out for revenge on the Green Hell.

Mercedes did say the GT family is not complete, which much all but confirms the word concept in this car’s name is anything but meaningless. This is happening.

Got a tip? Send us a note at tips@thedrive.com.