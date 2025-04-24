What Orange Automotive Icon Is Bonham’s ‘Orange Collection’ Missing?

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

In case you hadn’t noticed, we like orange things here at The Drive. There’s ample proof in every margin of the very copy you’re reading. So when Bonhams sent word that this collection of automotive jack-o-lantern-lookalikes is headed for auction during the 2025 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, well, suffice it to say that we didn’t need our arms twisted. This one’s right up our alley.

Let’s face facts: Any collection that makes a Copperhead Orange Dodge Viper blend in is something to behold. And that’s exactly what happens here. Even that let’s-go-outrun-Sabine wing looks muted next to the likes of the Urus and the F-150 Raptor R. Admittedly, there’s a little stretching of the definition of “orange” on some of these. Acura’s PMC-spec orange NSX is extremely orange, but that Ferrari 458 Italia in Rosso Dino … that’s really more of a red. It’s an orangey red (meant to invoke a sunset), but it’s no pure pumpkin. That said, even the underachievers in this bunch are some seriously kick-ass automobiles.

Indeed, this is one seriously drool-worthy collection, and one that will likely fetch a pretty penny when the lot goes up for sale May 3rd. But as remarkable as it may be, we’d be remiss in our roles as les connaisseurs de voitures orange if we didn’t point out a few glaring omissions in this citrus-hued sampler. It may be uncouth to spend other peoples’ money for them, but we can’t help but feel this collection could be made better with a few crucial additions.

The Ford GT, ’70 Superbird, Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Volante might be the heaviest hitters, but everything in the “Orange Collection” of 14 vehicles is pretty cool. And it’s fun and unsual to see this many pumpkin-colored cars in one place. Swipe through this slideshow here to see all these different takes on orange, and how it looks over quite a big range of body styles.

2019 Ford GT Carbon Series (Epic Orange)

1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird (Hi-Impact Vitamin C)

2022 Lamborghini Huracán STO (Arancio)

2022 Acura NSX Type-S (Thermal Orange)

2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Volante (Californian Poppy)

2016 Dodge Viper ACR (Stryker Orange Pearl)

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series (Magma Beam Orange)

2023 Dodge SRT Challenger Demon 170 (Go Mango)

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible (Amplify Orange)

2016 Porsche 911 ‘Type 991’ GT3 RS (Lava Orange)

2014 Ferrari 458 Italia (Rosso Dino)

2023 Bentley Continental GTC Speed 12 (Velocity Orange Pearlescent)

2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante (Arancio Borealis)

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R (Code Orange Metallic)

Like what? Well, in no particular order (says the Cadillac owner), let’s start with the V8 Blackwing. Surely a few of the numbered examples of the supercharged CT5-V escaped in Blaze Orange, making them exclusive enough for this crowd. And while we’re talking sport sedans, how about the E92 BMW M3, or the potbellied 1M Coupe? For that matter, how about an M1? All had orange finishes and sufficient scarcity to make them contenders.

But enough about Bavaria; let’s talk Dearborn. While the ST and RS are admittedly too mainstream for this crowd, Ford has given us some seriously gnarly orange Mustangs in recent years. Both the GT350R and GT500 (Fury and Twister Orange are killer, but even Ford’s more commonly applied Competition Orange leaves an impression. But at least the GT Carbon Series is here to fly the sports car flag. It’s no Gulf GT40, but it’ll do.

And if we’re going to talk about vintage performance machines that campaigned on the far side of the Atlantic, we have to note the conspicuous absence of anything McLaren. The F1 GTR is one of the few machines on earth that could put this entire field to shame. But hey, I’d have to leverage myself to the hilt just to put the small handful of modern domestics from this photo in my driveway, so who am I to judge? Seriously, though. What a fleet!

Got a tip? Send us a note at tips@thedrive.com.