The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ Is $27K Cheaper Than the Porsche 911 GT3

Mercedes just announced pricing for the AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ (the Germans gotta change that name), which starts at $197,050. That makes it $27,445 cheaper than its main rival, the Porsche 911 GT3. Interestingly, that’s also the exact same starting price as the much more powerful, hybrid AMG GT 63 S E Performance. So for the same money, you can choose either backbreaking straight-line speed or nimble backroad agility.

The Pro sits atop the AMG GT lineup with its hybrid sibling but it’s a very different car. For starters, its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8’s 603 horsepower is 202 horses less than the hybrid version’s 805 horsepower. And the Pro’s 627 lb-ft of torque seems almost embarrassing, compared to the hybrid’s 1,047 lb-ft. So why are they the same price?

Mercedes

Well, the AMG GT Pro has all of the same suspension goodies as the hybrid version, including AMG’s clever hydraulic Active Ride Control with active roll stabilization and rear-wheel steering. It also has additional brake cooling, standard carbon ceramic brakes, and active cooling for the all-wheel drive system. More carbon fiber air deflectors up front, a fixed carbon fiber rear wing, and active underbody aero should improve aerodynamics, too. Oh, and it gets ultra-sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R Extreme tires wrapped around its 21-inch split five-spoke wheels.

If the AMG GT Pro is a competitor to Porsche’s 911 GT3, we can look at the AMG GT 63 S E Performance as a 911 Turbo S rival. Both brands’ respective models are priced similarly to each other but both offer very different experiences. The hybrid AMG GT 63 S E Performance is faster, hitting 60 mph in a claimed 2.7 seconds, but the 4,227-pound AMG GT Pro should be more fun to drive and even more capable on track, thanks to the same trick suspension but less weight. The Hybrid is considerably heftier at 4,806 pounds.

Mercedes

How the AMG GT Pro will stack up against the 911 GT3 is yet to be seen, though. While cheaper, the AMG is heavier, more complex, and automatic-only. However, its hydraulic suspension is quite clever and its all-wheel-drive system should help it cling to tracks harder, especially in the wet. So if you’re more concerned with outright performance and better all-weather capability, the AMG GT 63 Pro looks like it could be a relative bargain.

