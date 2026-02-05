The Grand Tour Returns This Year With Two Car Guys and the TikTok Train Kid

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Grand Tour, the Amazon show created for the Top Gear guys after Top Gear fell apart, is getting a new host crew now that Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond have moved on to other things. Your new GT hosts are Thomas Holland and James Engelsman from Throttle House, and Francis Bourgeois, who has become an internet icon through his trainspotting TikTok page and sartorial whimsy.

I know there’s a legion of middle-aged centrist car dorks out there who will never stop worshipping the quintessential English trio who headlined the BBC’s Top Gear for so many years, and for sure, they are excellent writers and entertainers. The golden-era Clarkson + May + Hammond Top Gear episodes will forever be some of the best car-themed video content of the millennial era.

However, it’s not 2005 anymore. And from where I’m sitting, this new cast looks like the perfect way to re-stoke the “three dudes having car adventures” platform.

Jeremy has a message… #TheGrandTour

I’m guessing many readers of The Drive are already familiar with Throttle House. But if you’re not, it’s a really solid car-review YouTube channel where Holland (no relation to Spider-Man) and Engelsman do enthusiast-focused test drives with a conversational and energetic presentation style.

Bourgeois might seem like more of a wildcard, but I think he’s the perfect third-guy in this lineup for a few critical reasons. For one thing, he’s already internet-famous with people who definitely have not watched The Grand Tour already, so, good potential to bring in a new audience. He’s captivating because of the way he manages to be simultaneously extremely dorky and very cool. How many people can sit at a train station with a GoPro on their heads and also get a modeling deal with Gucci? The dude is unique, to say the least.

But what really clinches him as a great choice to round out the trio is his genuine enthusiasm and on-camera attitude. He gets so hyped when he sees a train he likes. I mean, it’s simply delightful to watch. And I have to imagine this collaboration with Chris Harris helped him get the gig. Or, at least, on the right people’s radar to make it happen.

Black 5 and Drive – Chasing 44871 with Chris Harris

I saw a commenter somewhere saying it might be weird having two guys with established history, plus one new one, but I actually think the dynamic will be perfect. The two Throttle House dudes will be able to talk the talk and walk the walk for deep car nerddom, while the young TikToker can embody the curiosity of the non-car audience and inject scenes with his signature joyfulness.

The Grand Tour made the announcement early this morning (eastern US time) with a very on-the-nose video of Clarkson literally rubber-stamping the new dudes with his approval, which will hopefully ease the transition for those who are unsure about a new gang. Personally, I’m optimistic that this could be the best version of the show yet.

Launch date is just listed as “2026” for now.

Got a story tip? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com.