2025 Ford Expedition Has Everything the TikTok Moms Love

You don’t need me to tell you how popular full-size SUVs are these days. We see ’em everywhere, and that’s because they’re the go-to choice for almost every family with the means to buy a new one. And while we Americans have long loved extra-large kiddie haulers, the criteria are different now. Appealing to ordinary parents isn’t enough anymore; it needs to click with the TikTok moms. That’s how you get a car like the 2025 Ford Expedition.

I mean it when I say that’s not a knock on Ford. Any company interested in sticking around will get with the times and they are a-changin’, especially from when our parents were raising kids. The Blue Oval knows that high-trim, high-margin models are its bread and butter so for the new Expedition, it’s doing it all: hands-free BlueCruise driving assist, a 24-inch panoramic display above the also-huge infotainment screen, a fresh flagship model in the macho Tremor off-roader, and a trick split tailgate that will absolutely get views on endless-scroll social sites.

First, let’s go over the stats. A 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 is the sole engine available—still no hybrid—but it comes in two specs: normal and high-output. Even the base offering makes 400 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque, while the H.O. kicks it up to 440 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque—the F-150 Raptor makes the same torque and just 10 more hp. There’s a 10-speed transmission that sends power to the rear wheels or all four and towing capacity maxes out at 9,600 pounds.

Ford makes sure the new Expedition Tremor gets the high-po engine as standard, and there’s plenty else to ogle over. You’ll notice straight away that its tires are big, chunky, 33-inch General Grabber all-terrains. They combine with lifted suspension running passive shocks to help the SUV achieve 10.6 inches of ground clearance—an inch and a half more than the Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro. Underbody armor protects the front axle, transfer case, and fuel tank, and unlike a lot of other adventure-type models in its class, the running boards are made of metal instead of plastic. Very nice.

Importantly, the Expedition Tremor also touts legit 4LO and a rear diff locker. Selectable drive modes including Rock Crawl make it more apt to traverse the rough stuff, and if that weren’t enough, there’s also Trail Turn Assist to make tackling tight paths easier. Trail 1-Pedal Drive caps it off by modulating throttle and braking via the accelerator pedal, allowing you to focus on your line through obstacles… or on keeping the cold brew in your Yeti tumbler you lost the lid to.

The very demure, very mindful interior is what the trendy moms will care most about. After running an available 15.5-inch vertical infotainment screen for the past few years, the Expedition switches back to a landscape-oriented monitor topped with a panoramic screen replacing the traditional gauge cluster. Google Assistant is the standard voice-activated helper and Alexa Built-In is optional. Check a box for the Ford Connectivity Package and you’ll get a WiFi hotspot, access to Google Play apps, and built-in Google Maps. That’s available as a one-time purchase upon order or as an annual subscription following a one-year trial. (Yes, really.)

The steering wheel shown above on the Platinum Ultimate model is a slightly scrunched oval, looking futuristic with blue backlighting and no apparent physical buttons. Behind it is a camera that senses whether or not your eyes are on the road—an important safety feature of BlueCruise.

Speaking of hands-free driving, every Expedition trim—Active, King Ranch, Platinum, and Tremor—is offered with BlueCruise. Ford says more than 90% of Expeditions will ship with the necessary hardware, and owners can choose a once-for-all purchase option or subscribe on a monthly or annual basis. Some models include one year of BlueCruise as standard, while others require it to be activated at order. If buyers choose not to activate it, they’ll still get a 90-day free trial in hopes it’ll win them over.

Hands-free driving and Google apps: They’re the new satellite radio.

Somehow, I’ve made it this far without talking more about the Expedition’s split tailgate. It isn’t the most important feature, but it’s undoubtedly the niftiest and it shares it with the Lincoln Navigator. The bottom quarter folds down while the top section lifts up, greeting you with a pickup-like prep bench or just a seat to chill by the campfire. It supports up to 500 pounds and there’s an available seatback that can double as a cargo shelf or a serving tray. Factor in the wall of electrical outlets—USB-C, 12-volt, and 120v—and you have a super usable space behind the third row.

One feature I like a lot is that the second- and third-row seats fold individually. (I might not be a TikTok mom but we have three kids!) That means you can seat eight or lay down the benches’ middle chairs, providing pass-through storage for longer items like fly rods or lumber while still seating six. Essentially, it doesn’t make you choose between a bench or captain’s chairs for that reason.

So there you have it. The 2025 Expedition is built to haul you and your family in a way worthy of content capture. There’s no word yet on how much it’ll cost, but if you want one of the top trims, now’s the time to make sure your creator profile is monetized. And if you don’t know what I’m talking about, you might be happier with something more… classic.

