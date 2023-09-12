2024 Ford F-150 Revealed With Swing-Out Tailgate, New Platinum Plus Trim

While there's not much going on at this year's Detroit Auto Show, there is this: The facelifted 2024 Ford F-150. It's still fundamentally the same underneath that restyled sheet metal, though there are some key updates that define the mid-cycle refresh. There's a new Platinum Plus trim to replace the Limited model, a swing-open tailgate, and the 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine is now standard as the F-150 ditches the old 3.3-liter V6.

Tag along and we'll run through everything that's important.

2024 Ford F-150: The New Design

The redesign is worth talking about straight away. We've already seen test mules sporting the look sans camouflage, though now we're seeing it applied across all the trims. The F-150 Tremor arguably represents the biggest change as it features a bolder orange accent across the front, more black plastic for the sake of all that's rugged, and a tough steel bumper that integrates an optional 12,000-pound Warn winch.

The 2024 Ford F-150 Tremor. Ford

Walk around to the back and you'll notice something else that's different. Sure, the taillights are new, but I'm talking about the tailgate. Ford added a swinging door smack-dab in the middle that opens up to 100 degrees. It's not quite the same as Ram's barn-door unit, though it's the latest entry in the pickup truck tailgate wars initiated by GM a few years back with its six-way gate. This one is apparently designed to provide easier access to items in the bed with a trailer attached so the tailgate doesn't plop down and get damaged on the trailer jack.

2024 Ford F-150: Tech Features

Keeping with the theme of hyper-specialized doo-dads, all of the F-150's best work tech features stick around for 2024. That includes the onboard scales, Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, and Pro Power Onboard with up to 7.2 kilowatts of available juice from the PowerBoost hybrid. There's nothing monumental to announce on the gadgetry front as Ford will surely save that for the next-gen F-150 whenever it comes.

Oh, but there is a heads-up display for the first time. That shows info related to vehicle speed, turn-by-turn navigations, and BlueCruise hands-free driving when engaged.

Ford

2024 Ford F-150: Under the Hood

The F-150 now offers six powertrain options across its many different models: the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, 5.0-liter V8, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, 3.5-liter PowerBoost V6, 3.5-liter EcoBoost High Output (Raptor), and supercharged 5.2-liter V8 (Raptor R). They're all still paired to Ford's 10-speed automatic transmission. The PowerBoost hybrid is apparently going to be a much bigger focus for the Blue Oval going forward, as the automaker wants to increase its share in the electrified truck space. Ford's plan is to double the number of hybrid trucks produced in 2024 between Maverick and F-Series.

Ford boasts that the 2024 F-150 provides best-in-class max towing with 13,500 pounds of capacity. You might notice that's lower than the 2023 model, which could manage 14,000 pounds flat with the 5.0-liter V8. What's more, the new F-150's max payload of 2,455 pounds is still the best in class, but it's down 860 pounds compared to the outgoing model.

I mentioned the new Platinum Plus trim earlier. It's a step above the base Platinum with a Smoked Truffle interior theme and Bronzed Copper accents. Meanwhile, the now-normie Platinum sticks to blue and brushed aluminum. You can spec both with goodies like Max Recline Seats, and Ford promises that ordering complexity is reduced by 90% this year compared to 2023.

Ford

The F-150 Raptor surely hasn't been forgotten as it gets the same pumped-up styling treatment, a new Shelter Green paint option that looks killer, and Fox Dual Live Valve shocks on trucks equipped with 37-inch tires. Those dampers are said to run improved algorithms from Ford Performance and enable rebound control for better stability at high speeds. They're built to complement the five-link coil spring rear suspension that was introduced to the F-150 Raptor lineup in 2021.

The Bottom Line

It's a big deal any time the country's best-selling pickup gets a refresh. The 2024 F-150 is sure to sell more than 100,00 units just like its predecessors have for years. Importantly, though, it'll do so without getting complacent or stale. Ford didn't exactly need to rework its biggest hit—this generation has only been around since 2021—but it did anyhow. That's commitment to competition.

The F-150's rivals are arguably better than they've been in years, so it's a good thing Ford is coming correct. General Motors desperately wants to knock it off its throne as the United States' most popular truck, and Ram is squarely in the fight, too. We'll see if people love or hate this new Ford in due course, but it's not a bad time to be a truck buyer—assuming you have plenty of cash, that is.