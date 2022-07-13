The V8 Ford F-150 Raptor R Already Has a 2,000-HP Whipple Supercharger Upgrade

We know now that the V8-powered 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R will be revealed on Monday, July 18. That's less than a week away, but don't expect the leaks to stop now. Everyone's going to keep following the breadcrumbs, and this product announcement from Whipple is the latest to fall.

It's a 3.8-liter supercharger kit that's built specifically for the truck, and while it doesn't exactly disclose what engine the F-150 Raptor R will have, it bolsters the idea that it'll be Ford's 5.2-liter Predator V8. Whipple has already developed a similar kit for that engine in the Mustang Shelby GT500, and the item description reads almost exactly the same.

According to Whipple, its blower kit can push the upcoming super truck's V8 past 2,000 horsepower. It does so by incorporating a 132-millimeter roval throttle body with a 145mm cold air intake that works alongside the mighty roots-style supercharger. Charge air passes through a dual-core intercooler to keep temperatures in check and performance at its peak, no matter where or what you're driving through.

It's not really meant for the road, as it can't be installed on a vehicle that's registered for highway use in the state of California. Apparently, it's tough to be emissions compliant when you're increasing the air and fuel this much. Anyone building a desert runner with this much horsepower likely isn't too worried about passing SMOG, of course.

No pricing is listed for the kit, though having it finished in Ford textured blue or gloss white will cost an additional $600; a stage three polish runs an extra $1,500. This is exactly the same as what's offered on Whipple's setup for the Mustang Shelby GT500.

If the F-150 Raptor R's powertrain is indeed identical to the high-performance pony car's, expect it to pack a 2.65-liter Eaton TVS supercharger as standard. It makes 12 psi in the existing application, though it may be turned down slightly for the pickup. Either way, we know this setup is capable of making a lot of power without swapping any hardware. If you just need more, though, this Whipple upgrade should do the trick.