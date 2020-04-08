Kids Won't Leave You Alone? Have Them Color These Ford F-150 Raptors and Mustangs

Adult coloring books have become popular ways to relieve stress and focus the mind in recent years, but what do you do when the whole family is quarantined with few things to do but stare at a screen? Well, you could sit around and talk to each other, or you could ask force them to join you in completing A new activity book Ford just released, complete with coloring and trivia activities.

The designs range from nonsensical drawings, like an F-150 being yelled at by a hippo to somewhat educational word finds and quizzes. Ford says that the activity book is a great way to keep your kids busy when everyone’s stuck at home, but there’s a good deal of gearhead-friendly stress relief that can come from these pages as well. Your kids may have fun coloring the Mustang Mach-E, but old-school Blue Oval fans may opt for the Super Duty instead. They can be colored digitally on a tablet or computer, but you'll need a printer to color them by hand.