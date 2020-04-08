Kids Won't Leave You Alone? Have Them Color These Ford F-150 Raptors and Mustangs
It's for "kids."
Adult coloring books have become popular ways to relieve stress and focus the mind in recent years, but what do you do when the whole family is quarantined with few things to do but stare at a screen? Well, you could sit around and talk to each other, or you could
ask
force them to join you in completing A new activity book Ford just released, complete with coloring and trivia activities.
The designs range from nonsensical drawings, like an F-150 being yelled at by a hippo to somewhat educational word finds and quizzes. Ford says that the activity book is a great way to keep your kids busy when everyone’s stuck at home, but there’s a good deal of gearhead-friendly stress relief that can come from these pages as well. Your kids may have fun coloring the Mustang Mach-E, but old-school Blue Oval fans may opt for the Super Duty instead. They can be colored digitally on a tablet or computer, but you'll need a printer to color them by hand.
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the global economy and everyone's lives—maybe forever—but if there’s one bright spot in all of the chaos it’s that people are coming together in an effort to make kids’ lives more entertaining and engaging in these trying times. Celebrities are reading and singing songs to kids online and companies everywhere are making their products and services available for free or for a reduced cost in order to help us have an easier time at home.
Ford obviously can’t give away a free Mustang to everyone in America, so this kid-friendly activity book allegedly crafted by actual Ford designers and engineers will have to do.
You can download the pages here.
