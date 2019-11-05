Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150 Concept Is a 755-HP, Quarter-Mile-Slaying Pickup Truck

The American pickup has and hopefully always will be treasured for its versatility, from providing a worthy platform for an overlanding adventure rig to serving as a pavement-pounding speed machine. Shelby America's Super Snake Sport Ford F-150 concept falls into the latter category with its lowered suspension, big brakes, and supercharged V-8, and it's far more than a workhorse truck imitating a muscle car. In fact, it takes cues from some of the performance world's most capable machines to deliver a street-ready, 755-horsepower package.

Shelby took a different approach to this F-150 than its high-riding models of yore, although it kept the monstrous power intact to create a raucous pickup that keeps drivers on their toes. The blown 5.0-liter V-8 is the star of the show with its Borla exhaust system, but without the Ford's sticky Nitto tires and coilover suspension, none of that output would ever meet the road.

Fundamental improvements like traction bars and six-piston front brakes do their best to make sure nothing gets out of hand, but that's ultimately up to the driver—maybe not such a good idea with high-powered machinery like this.