1991 Ford F-150 Pace Truck Rocks Supercharged V-8, Rad Body Kit for $40K

This truck marks a meeting between legendary speed shop owner Jack Roush and McLaren Performance (the same people that helped create the Buick GNX). Under the hood lies a 500-hp 5.0-liter Roush V-8 with Trick Flow heads and a performance intake. The truck comes with a four-speed automatic gearbox, which may be its least impressive component, but shifts are said to be reasonably quick and it makes the F-150 easy to drive. Roush and McLaren didn’t stop there, as the duo added water-cooled, four-wheel power disc brakes, 18-inch AZE wheels, and a wide-open Flowmaster-style exhaust.

In case the powerful engine and shouty exhaust weren’t enough to let everyone know that the truck means business, it was given a full custom body kit with a new front fascia, side panels, and an upgraded bed with rear-facing seats. Each side of the bed has hidden doors that fold out to allow access to the custom chairs. There’s also a large arch flowing out of the bed toward the truck’s roof that looks like an over-the-top design piece. While it certainly makes a statement, the arch is actually an integrated rollbar, capping off the F-150’s outlandish look.

In the world of eye-watering auction prices we've seen flood the likes of Bring a Trailer, it’s surprising to see it listed for just $35,995. With only 5,145 miles on the clock and a host of one-off features, somebody’s going to get one heck of a deal on this truck