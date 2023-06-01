Next-Gen Ford Ranger Tremor Allegedly Revealed in Leaked Order Guide

The long-awaited 2024 Ford Ranger was launched with no initial mention of a Tremor model. However, a leaked order guide suggests just such a trim could soon be available. It could be the perfect truck for those desiring better off-road chops without dropping more cash for a full-blown Raptor.

The news comes to us from the Ranger6G forums, where one user posted a leaked "Body Builders Layout Book" full of details on the new Ranger. It appears to be a document provided by Ford to various aftermarket coachbuilders who anticipate upfitting the Ranger platform. By necessity, this information needs to be provided before trucks hit the market, leaving Ford open to unfortunate leaks like these.

The leaked document suggests a Ranger Tremor trim will indeed be coming down the line. It seems likely that it will slot in above trucks with the FX4 package. FX4 trims have historically included milder upgrades like stout tow hooks and skid plates for rugged off-road applications.

The document indicates the Tremor will also feature the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine that produces 315 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. It will thus slot in beneath the more bonkers Ranger Raptor, with its 3.0-liter V6 delivering a mighty 405 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. We're also told the tire will be a 285/70 R17 all-terrain, which should be a nice meaty option for soaking up the bumps off-road. Ride height is also set to be a couple of inches higher than the regular non-Tremor crew cab models.

Of course, as with any leaked document, it bears taking the claims here with a grain of salt. However, it seems likely that Ford would have some kind of Tremor trim in the works for the Ranger. Not every buyer wants or needs the full-bore excitement of the Raptor. There's definitely space for a more capable off-road Ranger with more humble engine options, after all.