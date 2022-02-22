The 2023 Ford Ranger’s Interior Looks Way Better Than the Old One’s

​Even upon introduction to the United States, the current "T6" Ford Ranger was lambasted for its antiquated interior. By the time we got it as a 2019 model, the truck was already eight years old, having been in production since the first Obama administration. But its replacement, the 2023 Ford Ranger, is finally coming with an all-new interior, which while vaguely reminiscent of the old truck is vastly improved in some ways—though slightly worsened in others.

The new Ranger's interior was first fully shown off in November, but has become the subject of renewed focus as of Tuesday, with the reveal of the U.S.-bound Ranger Raptor. Obviously, its styling is all-new for this new decade, though its layout like the Biden administration hasn't fundamentally changed the structure of what preceded it. Its knobs, shifter, and vents are in the same place as almost any vehicle, as is this nouveau silliness that is its 12-inch touchscreen, enlarged from the T6's eight-inch screen with ancient software. This screen hosts the truck's drive mode controls (formerly found on the center console), while the new 12.4-inch digital gauge cluster replaces one with an analog speedometer—not a switch that'll be universally welcome.