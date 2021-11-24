This Is the Next-Gen Ford Ranger

Ride and handling is tuned for the broad market the Ranger hopes to appeal to—including off-roaders, tradespeople, and even families. The new design is broader-footed, with a 50mm wider track providing more articulation and the front wheels shifted 50mm forwards for better approach angles. Suspension has also been redesigned, with rear dampers moved outboard of the frame rails. The aim is to deliver improved ride quality, whether hauling cargo, towing a load, or simply carrying passengers down the road.

Ford is also keen to highlight the truck's off-road credentials, as rugged models continue to be a popular market trend. Twin recovery hooks take a prominent place on the front bumper in this very regard, and the Wildtrak model will fly the flag for performance off the beaten path. Two four-wheel drive systems will be available, consisting of an electronically-actuated shift-on-the-fly system, or alternatively an advanced full-time four-wheel drive system.

The load bed has been a key area of attention, with Ford engineers noting that customers often had to clamber all over the truck just to access items in the tray. Thus, the new model gets a integrated side-step just behind the rear tires to make getting at the load box easier. It's something that's been missing from the Ranger thus far. The 50mm wider track also means the new Ranger will now be able to load more items flat in the bed, like sheets of building materials and full-sized pallets. It's a key improvement for those working in the trades.

There's also a new molded-plastic bedliner, as well as cargo tie-down points built into to steel rails for strength when tying down heavy loads. A new system of dividers for the load bed also aims to allow owners to create smaller compartments in the bed, meaning more items can be thrown in the back without having to worry about them sliding all over the place in the tray. Bed lighting integrated into the truck promises to make finding things easier at night. Zone lighting will also be available to light a 360-degree area around the truck, controllable via the FordPass smartphone app or the infotainment screen.