2022 Ford Ranger Splash Revives ’90s Vibes With Vinyl Graphics, Bangin' Paint

We knew Ford was bringing back the Splash name—we just knew it. Thanks to trademark filings that were spotted back in June, it seemed inevitable that Ford would announce the moniker's nostalgic return. Today, that's been confirmed with this exceptionally vibrant orange truck that wears gloss black accents and vinyl graphics. So far, so good.

Let's be clear that this is solely an appearance package. And sure, we kinda wish Ford would've brought back the stepside bed that helped identify Ranger Splash pickups from yesteryear. Who doesn't? The show truck displayed here previews just one of the colorful options that'll be available with other, "one-time-only" Splash Limited Edition hues set to roll out in the coming months.