2022 Ford Ranger Splash Revives ’90s Vibes With Vinyl Graphics, Bangin' Paint

Outside, you'll notice the sleek black grille with body-color accent brackets. From there, a nifty black graphic runs along the Ranger Splash's cab and onto each bedside, crossing the wheel well and running below taillight-level at the corners. Directly above, equally orange FX4 decals can be spotted on this truck with a brow atop the tailgate.
Seeing as this specific pickup is a Lariat FX4 model, it wears BF Goodrich all-terrain tires, and those are wrapped around Splash-exclusive 18-inch wheels. The black bumpers front and back tie everything together, and even the amber fender marker lights look at home because the whole truck is painted that same color. Wild!
It's worth noting that the Splash appearance package can also be added to two-wheel-drive FX2 Rangers.