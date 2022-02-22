2023 Ford Ranger Raptor: Pumped Guards, 33-Inch Tires, and a 392 HP V6

Similar to other vehicles in Ford's Raptor stable, the Ranger Raptor gets significant chassis upgrades over the base truck. The C-pillar, load box, and spare wheel well are reinforced, while the shock towers, bump stops, and rear shock bracket all get unique frames designed to handle punishing off-road driving.
Upper and lower control arms are also all-new for the Raptor, with the front and rear suspension redesigned for extra travel to better allow the truck to travel at high speeds over rough terrain. FOX Live Valve dampers are installed at all four corners, filled with Teflon-infused oil for 50% reduced friction compared to the previous Raptor model. We're not convinced too many people found excessive shock friction to be a primary issue in older Raptor models, but we're glad Ford has addressed this nonetheless.
Perhaps more importantly though, the dampers are set up to provide max damping in the last 25% of their travel. This is to better allow the truck to avoid severe bottom-outs as much as possible, and the system also helps guard against squatting during hard acceleration. Given the preview of the Ranger Raptor showed a mule truck taking a hefty jump, it's clear that this was a key focus for the engineers on the project.