2023 Ford Ranger Raptor: Pumped Guards, 33-Inch Tires, and a 392 HP V6

Like the Bronco Raptor before it, the Ranger Raptor will be the most powerful Ranger ever built. A hefty 392 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque comes courtesy of the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6, tuned by Ford Performance. The V6 engine uses a compacted graphite-iron cylinder block, with a 75% increase in strength and stiffness compared to iron traditionally used in engine block castings.

The new-generation Ford Ranger marks Ford's commitment to competing in the mid-sized truck segment in markets around the globe. However, the Michigan automaker isn't content to simply let the Ranger serve out its tenure as a simple workhorse. The company has now announced the badass off-road weapon we all knew was coming — the Ford Ranger Raptor.

A 10-speed automatic gearbox sends drive to the wheels, with the engine tuned with custom boost profiles for each gear ratio. The engine also comes fitted with an anti-lag system, which switches on in the truck's Baja drive mode. It can keep the turbos spinning at boost-generating speeds for up to three seconds after the driver rolls off the accelerator. It's intended to help the engine remain on boost during gear changes or when the driver is modulating the throttle during off-road driving.

In some markets, a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine will also be available. As with many details surrounding the new global Ranger platform, engine options in the Raptor will vary depending on the country of delivery. The truck will be built for both left-hand-drive and right-hand-drive markets. Today's announcement is targeted at a global audience, so specifics may change before the Ranger Raptor comes to the US next year.

The Ranger Raptor also comes with an active exhaust, allowing the driver to specify their desired level of auditory violence. Four modes are available, starting at Quiet for use in crowded areas. Meanwhile, the full-send Baja mode "behaves more like a straight-through system" according to Ford, and is recommended for off-road use only. Get keen for that one.