Ford Is Working on a Crazier Version of the Hummer EV's Crab Walk

Why would a driver want this? Well, basically the patent says that this mode is intended as a sort of last-ditch effort to crawl out of trouble. If you're totally stuck, Ford is kinda saying, "Yeah, sure, why not turn all the wheels towards each other to try to get out?" In theory, this might be able to get the truck just the right amount of traction it needs to free itself. And just like the previous mode, it locks up all the differentials and uses a yaw sensor to make it happen.

The patent further indicates that all of these operations could be completed manually or automatically. It doesn't mention using them on pavement, though, to be clear. "Snow, sand, mud, ruts, etc," are the places where this sort of thing will be used, i.e., a truck potentially equipped with this system won't be able to slide sideways into a parking spot. Not without making an awful lot of noise and probably doing a number on the truck's suspension. The document mentions the wheels will each have their own torque sensors in order to determine the level of traction at every corner, so it will very likely be able to figure out the driver's intentions. Or, Ford could also just say using the mode on pavement voids your warranty, etc.

In any case, I think it's fair to pop a champagne bottle and announce that the four-wheel steering wars have officially begun. Assuming this system arrives on an off-road version of the F-150 Lightning, it's only a matter of time before that truck and the Hummer are taken off-road to test their radical capabilities. If you think Rivian's tank turn was extreme, think again, Dearborn might just take things to a whole new level.

