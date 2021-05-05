The 2021 Ford Explorer Timberline Goes Rugged Because Everything Else Is, Too

All in all, Ford says this SUV is the "most off-road-capable Explorer ever." That's a big statement considering some of the body-on-frame models that came before but we're looking forward to getting our hands on this one anyway to see how Ford's claim shakes out.

In any case, it wouldn't be a new vehicle variant without cosmetic changes. The Timberline Explorer gets distinct styling at the front and rear including blacked-out light housings, a black Ford badge, and LED fog lamps. A new gray grille sits above a piece of red trim and red tow hooks and integrates a pair of auxiliary lights rated at 169,000 candelas. To save you the Google search, a candela is a unit that measures luminous intensity. As you may have already assumed, one candela is equal to the approximate brightness of one wax candle.

Starting at $47,010, the 2021 Ford Explorer Timberline will hit dealerships this summer.

