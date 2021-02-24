Ford Finally Adds Its Wildly Popular King Ranch Trim to the 2021 Explorer

The Explorer King Ranch also comes with Ford's Co-Pilot360 Assist+ suite of safety tech standard, which includes evasive steering assist, speed sign recognition, a voice-activated touchscreen navigation unit with pinch-to-zoom, and adaptive cruise control that's capable of both lane centering as well as stop-and-go traffic. The suite also features SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link.
The exterior gets a few more mods that will differentiate your Explorer King Ranch from the less fancy Explorers used by law enforcement, including a Stone Gray-painted mesh grille insert unique to the King Ranch Edition we'll now know to look for in traffic. King Ranch badging, quad chrome exhaust tips, a liftgate scuff plate and 20-inch aluminum wheels with—you guessed it—more King Ranch cattle brand logos round out the look.
The King Ranch edition is also the first Explorer to offer the combination of rear-wheel drive and its standard 3.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine. Four-wheel drive is still an option in case you might venture into the rough stuff. You'll get 365 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque out of the 3.0-liter EcoBoost, which is mated to a 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission.
Fun fact: the King Ranch itself is comprised of roughly 825,000 acres, making it the largest ranch in the U.S. as well as larger than the entire state of Rhode Island. According to Ford, the ranch has its own fleet of 300 Ford trucks to keep it moving. Should they decide to add a few Explorers to the fleet, the Explorer King Ranch should at least be able to tow a modest horse trailer with its standard Class III trailer tow package and towing capacity of up to 5,600 lbs.
Since 2001, the King Ranch trim line has been on five generations of the F-150, four generations of the Ford F-Series Super Duty pickups and three generations of the Expedition.
The first-ever Explorer King Ranch Edition goes on sale this spring for an MSRP of $52,350 for the rear-wheel drive model and $54,350 for four-wheel-drive.