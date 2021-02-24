Ford Finally Adds Its Wildly Popular King Ranch Trim to the 2021 Explorer

Ford is finally bringing its wildly popular upmarket King Ranch trim to the 2021 Explorer. The addition of what Ford calls "the most refined Explorer yet" marks 20 years of collaboration between the automaker and the 168-year-old Texas cattle ranch. Nowadays, it's hard to think of the Ford F-150 without the King Ranch edition, so it only makes sense for Ford to add it to new vehicles.

The first-ever Explorer King Ranch features a hand-stitched leather interior with mahogany-colored Del Rio leather-trimmed seats. The King Ranch's "Running W" brand features prominently on the Explorer's first- and second-row perforated leather seats and elsewhere throughout the interior. A Mesa Del Rio leather armrest crowns the center console up front. This is clearly the SUV you buy to really grind your vegan cousin's gears.