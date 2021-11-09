The Ford F-150 Lightning Will Be a Ton of People’s First EV—and First Ford

The numbers are in, and Ford's gotta be feeling pretty good about its upcoming electric pickup, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. According to stats released by the Dearborn automaker, the upcoming truck will not only increase Ford's market share in the electric vehicle segment, but will also potentially generate tens of thousands of first-time EV and Ford buyers along the way.

Per the Blue Oval, 79 percent of reservation holders claim the F-150 Lightning will be the first electric vehicle in their household. More than half of them—56 percent, to be precise—claim the F-150 Lightning will be their first time ever owning a Ford vehicle overall.

Those stats were derived from a survey sent to current reservation holders—of which Ford claims there are 160,000 of them. The figures show that there's a great deal of interest in the full-size electric truck segment, or at least in the non-luxury category. Unlike its cross-town rival, the GMC Hummer EV, the F-150 Lightning will offer more basic and less-expensive trims starting at around $40,000, with most well-equipped models starting at around $53,000. In comparison, the Hummer will start at around $80,000.