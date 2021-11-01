We'll See the Next-Gen Ford Ranger on Nov. 24

Reports have surfaced on multiple occasions that one available engine option will be the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, which is utilized in the mechanically related Bronco—it seems like a shoo-in for the Ranger. It has also been said that the Ranger's existing 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder could gain plug-in hybrid power, offering pure-electric driving capability, not to mention a significantly elevated 362 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque. Seeing as both the F-150 and Maverick can be had as hybrids now, it'd be a surprise to see the Ranger without such an option.

Ford has also supposedly tested a Ranger with the 3.0-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel that was formerly offered in the F-150, though the current diesel Ranger's unavailability in the United States makes a Ranger Power Stroke seem unlikely. We'll find out for sure whatever's under the hood in just a few weeks, and perhaps see the Ranger on the market as soon as model year 2022. Even if it's further out, Ford likely has a hit on its hands, as the only other fresh option in the midsize truck segment today is the Nissan Frontier. A superb truck in its own right, but not one that ticks as broad a range of boxes as the new Ranger could.

