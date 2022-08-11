2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Editions Get Retro White Roof, 35-Inch Tires

The new Ford Bronco has been a throwback from the get-go. Its styling is directly influenced in more than a few ways by the 4x4's first generation, and that's only more true on the new-for-2023 Heritage Editions. Just look at these sweet, sweet two-tone paint schemes.

The special rigs come in two- and four-door flavors, and there are actually two separate trims: the Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition. The first packs the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder with 300 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque—which is still available with a seven-speed manual transmission—while the latter gets the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 that produces 330 hp and 410 lb-ft. No matter which you pick, they both wear Oxford White accents and Race Red grille lettering.

The famous Sasquatch Package comes standard, which means they all run 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler mud terrain tires. Ford's High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension 2.0 is also baked in with long-travel, position-sensitive Bilstein dampers. Front and rear locking differentials round out the underpinnings to make sure they can wheel just as well as you'd hope with a 4.7:1 final drive ratio.

Inside is where the two are really differentiated. The regular Heritage Edition is built atop a Bronco Big Bend, so it has plaid cloth seats. Meanwhile, the Heritage Limited Edition is based on the higher Badlands trim with leather-trimmed chairs that are largely vinyl plaid with white and Race Red stitching. An Oxford White instrument panel helps the two retro rides stand out even more.

The Bronco Heritage Edition comes in five paint colors from the beginning, though the Heritage Limited Edition is launching exclusively in Robin's Egg Blue, which is based on an old Ford color called Arcadian Blue. The four-door you see here is painted in Yellowstone Metallic, a color that puts a slight spin on 1971's Prairie Yellow, and it's planned to be available in late 2023. Another special shade named Peak Blue is coming to the Limited for the 2024 model year, confirming these new editions won't go away immediately.

If you want a Bronco Heritage Edition, be prepared to pay $45,900. That's not exactly cheap, but it's only $1,135 more than a normal Big Bend trim with the Sasquatch Package equipped. Step up to a Heritage Limited Edition—of which Ford will build just 1,966 examples—and you'll be paying $68,490. Keep in mind that those are both best-case scenarios in which dealers don't mark them up a dime.

Ford also took the same approach in modifying the Bronco Sport to offer Heritage and Heritage Limited Editions. They have similar styling appointments and both feature the 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder that makes 250 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque. If those are more your speed, you can score them for $35,840 and $46,250, respectively.