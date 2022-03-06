Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Restored Her 1969 Ford Bronco Herself

“Anyone can go buy a brand-new car, but not everyone can have something rare that has history,” Sweeney told Cosmopolitan . “In quarantine, my creative juices were overflowing. I was very bored and I got addicted to going to auction sites for cars. I wanted a Bronco so badly. But I wanted to build one so that when I drove it and people said ‘cool car,’ I could be like ‘yeah, thanks’ and know I made it.”

However, she intended to fix it up herself. And although she didn’t have any wrenching experience, she didn’t let that stop her. It doesn’t hurt that she’s friends with Rod Emory, who owns Emory Motorsports and builds custom Porsche 356s and 911s. Sweeney asked Emory for a space in his shop and rolled up her sleeves to get to work on her new purchase, a 1969 Ford Bronco.

Over the last 18 months or so, the TV star has been working on her Bronco as a side hobby and cataloging the entire process on the TikTok platform. She flew under the radar for a little while until people started to catch on that she didn’t just resemble the Euphoria actor – she IS that actor. Now she has 1.4 million followers at @Syds_Garage eagerly consuming her progress online.

“I changed over the transmission, and I fixed up the front and rear axle from drum brakes to disc brakes,” she told GQ. “I made it power steering. Everything to make it a safe everyday drive but still look classic.”

Emory took her under his wing, teaching her what do to. That doesn't mean he's doing the work, though. She's pretty proud to be doing it herself, and I applaud her efforts. Maybe this means it's not too late for me to fix up that vintage 1955 Bel Air I've been coveting.

