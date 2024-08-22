The Grand Tour Is Finally Ending—Last Special Coming In September

Someone better stop cutting onions because that’s totally why my eyes are water—and not because I just watched the trailer for The Grand Tour’s finale. The end has been coming for the original Top Gear trio for a while now, so this isn’t exactly a surprise, however. Last year, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May announced they only had one more special left in the tank. However, that doesn’t make seeing the final trailer any easier.

Do I think this last special will recapture the magic of old Top Gear, the sort of magic that’s been mostly missing since The Grand Tour started? No, I’m cautiously optimistic at best, but realistically, I’m pretty doubtful. That doesn’t matter, though. For all of their faults, Clarkson, Hammond, and May have been providing so many car nerds like you and me with automotive joy for over two decades. Those three Brits are among the main reasons why I’m even typing these words and I know I’m far from alone. Even though The Grand Tour has become a bit tired—I’m not even sure I finished watching the most recent special—their impact on the automotive world hasn’t.

The Grand Tour

This new special, One for the Road, doesn’t seem any different from any other of their adventure specials. They drive three old cars, the sort that have no business tackling treacherous terrain. Like so many other specials, they modify their cars to handle the rigors of the harsh environment by taking the doors off and stripping out the interiors, making their lives entertainingly uncomfortable. But that familiarity is a good thing. For the final episode, I don’t want them trying to reinvent the wheel. I want a classic Clarkson, Hammond, and May adventure.

Judging from the trailer, this final special seems to have all the classic ingredients. All three hosts choose cars for this special that are so typical of them that it feels right at home. Clarkson drives an old Lancia Scorpion because he always picks unreliable Italian cars. Hammond has a Ford Capri because he always champions blue-collar sports cars, and May picks what seems to be a Mk2 Triumph Stag because he always has to pick the wrong car.

One for the Road debuts on Sept. 13, on Amazon Prime. I’ll be watching on day one and, even though I acknowledge that it’s time for the three to retire, I’m still gonna be sad about it.

