Hyundai’s Betting $817 Million on a Battery-Powered Future: TDS

🔋 Hyundai’s spending $1.2 trillion won ($817 million) on a new Future Mobility Battery Campus in South Korea, which will perform real-world quality and durability testing on battery packs before mass production begins; the automaker said it’s been experimenting with cell materials and designs, but the new campus will enable the development of next-generation high-performance lithium-ion batteries for EVs and extended-range hybrids.

🏎️ Toyota teased the debut of its new sports models, which will be revealed Thursday at 9 pm ET, and the dark image confirms a race car (presumed to be entering the GT3 class), a road-going variant of that race car presumed to now be called the Toyota GR GT, and for the first time, what seems like confirmation of a production model of the Lexus Sport Concept.

⛽️ A new report revealed China is flooding the world with gas-powered cars its automakers can’t sell at home.

🚙 Mercedes-Benz released two new teaser images of the upcoming G-Class Cabriolet.

🛞 The new Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS successor will arrive on New Year’s Eve.

‼️ Nissan recalled nearly 42,000 Sentras due to a defective windshield, which may have visible air bubbles in the glass.

🥜 Hyundai partnered with PEANUTS bringing Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and other iconic characters to infotainment screens of certain models including the Ioniq 9 and Palisade.

🔦 Kia gave us a glimpse of the new 2027 Seltos ahead of the small SUV’s apparently imminent debut.

🔌 The executive in charge of the Porsche Cayenne lineup said the electric variant is more capable off-road than the gas-powered model, and the EV towed a Porsche boat over 150 miles on a single charge.

🔲 Porsche brought back Pasha, tartan, and Pepita fabric patterns for enthusiasts looking to restore their classic cars to original condition.

