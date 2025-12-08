Project Motor Racing Developer Lays Off Staff After Sloppy Launch

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Project Motor Racing developer Straight4 Studios announced Monday that it is laying off an unspecified number of developers in the wake of the game’s official (and borderline disastrous) launch, while simultaneously assuring the community that it intends to address its many flaws in coming updates.

“Today, Straight4 is sharing news we had hoped never to deliver,” Straight4 posted to social media Monday morning. “After exploring every possible alternative, late last week, we reached the heartbreaking conclusion that we had to reduce the size of our team.”

“This decision is not a reflection of the talent or dedication of the people affected,” Straight4 continued. “Every individual who worked on Project Motor Racing poured passion into it, and we are profoundly grateful for their contributions. We recognize the personal weight of this moment, and we are committed to supporting each departing team member with care and respect.”

Straight4 Statement on Project Motor Racing pic.twitter.com/by8FFjtdZ0 — Project Motor Racing (@projectmracing) December 8, 2025

The post went on to discuss “the path ahead,” promising that the team is focused on “rebuilding trust by strengthening the game” with a series of updates to address its many launch build flaws. Our own Adam Ismail experienced several show-shopping faults with the game on both PC and PS5. The former was a bug-riddled mess that occasionally bordered on unplayable, before a subsequent patch and some tweaking to the display options. Even notwithstanding these fundamental blockers, he found the actual core racing experience lacking (and the off-grid components borderline nonexistent).

On spec, it’s not unusual for studios to lay off or shift staff around after releasing a title, before there’s another project to work on. But given the game’s incomplete state, headcount reductions seem premature, which could be indicative of the studio cutting its losses in the wake of a disappointing launch. At this point, all we can do is wait and see.

