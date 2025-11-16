Get a Look at All the Obscure, Boring Low-Poly Cars in This Gran Turismo Fan Mod

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Gran Turismo fans everywhere are looking forward to the same thing as 2025 draws to a close. I’m talking, of course, about the release of Gran Turismo 2: Beige Edition. This upcoming mod of the 1999 racing game swaps out GT2’s 600-car-strong roster for far less remarkable machinery. Some vehicles have been retained from the original game because, as anyone who has played GT2 will tell you, it had plenty of boring cars already. But many will be added, and the folks working on it just put out a video of the first 120.

This video is 11-and-a-half minutes long, and I have watched all of it without skipping ahead. If they put together a final one of the whole roster, it’ll be four times as long, and I’ll probably watch that, too. I love old, forgettable cars rendered in an authentic low-poly style, and Beige Edition has the lot.

These videos teach me things, too. Like, for example, that there was a Bic-sponsored—that’s the pen company—version of the Citroen Saxo. Or that, in Europe, Ford released yellow “Millennium Edition” models of the Focus, Ka, and Puma. Amid all of the American auto industry’s half-hearted early attempts at cracking the electric car, I’d missed the Dodge Caravan EPIC (that’s an acronym for “Electric Power Interurban Commuter,” of course). And how about the existence of the Citroen Xsara West Coast? Because what else could possibly capture the spirit and tradition of California’s iconic car culture but a small European family car that was never sold in the States?

This video’s teeming with curiosities, and I’m sure there are many more lurking in the other couple hundred cars planned. And don’t worry—as this is a Gran Turismo game, it still has Skylines, Supras, and Mustangs. They’re the base-engine models nobody wants, but they’re there!

