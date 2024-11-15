Gran Turismo 7 Is Getting an Eclectic Mix of Cars in Next Week’s Update

If it’s felt longer than the usual month between Gran Turismo 7 updates, it’s been longer. The last patch dropped at the very beginning of October, not the end of the month as Polyphony Digital typically schedules them. It was also the game’s first patch since the end of July, when players were reintroduced to the Eiger Nordwand track. But the next update, which studio head Kazunori Yamauchi has confirmed is coming next week, looks to be a bigger one.

Yamauchi teased the November patch’s new cars in his typical X post, and it looks like we’ll see five new additions this month, a step up from the typical three. What’s more, it figures to be a rather eclectic mix. GTPlanet’s taken a crack at identifying them all, and their guesses appear to be on point.

Sign up for The Drive Daily Get the latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

We’ll start with what I think many will consider the heaviest hitter of this cast: the Ford Escort RS Cosworth. This one can be seen in the top right, and is arguably the easiest to identify, given its distinctive double rear wing. To the immediate left is a Suzuki Jimny. Of course, GT7 already has a Jimny, so this will likely be the export version with the 1.5-liter, 101-horsepower four-cylinder.

Front and center, there looks to be a car I’m particularly excited for: Porsche’s Mission X concept. This show car dropped last year and seemed to preview Porsche’s next flagship—the hypercar it could build to battle the new Ferrari F80 and McLaren W1 if it felt so compelled. Yes, it theoretically incorporates an all-electric powertrain, and vehicles that do are typically a little dull to drive in GT7. That said, I’m a big fan of its design, and generally all Porsche hypercars, so this one’s getting bought ASAP.

Sorry to keep you waiting. The update will be coming next week.

お待たせ。来週、アップデート来ます。#GT7 #GranTurismo #グランツーリスモ7 pic.twitter.com/VFjpisD1Vh — 山内 一典 / Kaz Yamauchi (@Kaz_Yamauchi) November 15, 2024

But it’s not the only Porsche said to be in this update. Over on the right is a 992-generation 911, seemingly a Turbo variant as the game already contains the GT3 RS, with its monstrous rear wing. Since the advent of the GT3 series, racing games have tended to ignore the more luxurious 911 trims, so it’s nice to see this one. And all the way on the other side of the group is the strangest inclusion of all: a vintage Mercedes-Benz single-seater, the W196 Monoposto that Juan Manuel Fangio drove to Formula 1 drivers’ titles in 1954 and 1955. It would instantly be the oldest F1 car in the game, beating the Honda RA272 by eight years. Also, if there was ever a car to cost the maximum 20 million credits in the Legends dealership, this would probably be it.

The new cars expected in next week’s Gran Turismo 7 update. Credit respective manufacturers

Every time it seems like GT7’s reached the end of its life, Polyphony roars back with unexpected new content. This update will also very likely include new graphics modes that PS5 Pro owners can take advantage of, unlocking raytracing during gameplay as well as an 8K mode, for those four of you who own such a TV. No word on the whereabouts of that nostalgic My First GT demo we’re supposedly getting over the holidays, though.

Want to talk racing games? Hit me up at adam.ismail@thedrive.com