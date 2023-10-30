Next GT7 Update Will Add Seven Cars Including Lexus LFA and Tesla Model 3

Gran Turismo 7 developer Polyphony Digital has maintained a steady monthly cadence of updates since the game's release way back in March of 2022. However, from time to time we've flipped a page on the calendar without new content, and October has proven one such month. Fortunately, GT7's next patch is just around the corner, and while it will ultimately land a week late, this one very much appears to be worth the wait.

Over the weekend, Gran Turismo producer Kazunori Yamauchi tweeted silhouettes of vehicles coming in the game's next update, which is all but certain to arrive early overnight Thursday. Typically, GT7 updates bring a trio of cars, but this week we're due to get a whopping seven, and several of them figure to be very long awaited additions to the Real Driving Simulator that fans have been pining for since launch.

Eagle-eyed viewers might be able to suss out these cars by studying the cryptic teaser, but the impatient among us don't need to look too closely, thanks to Nenkai on Twitter. He's been modding older Gran Turismo titles for ages, and been able to peek inside GT7 to have a view toward what's coming. He basically confirmed that the forthcoming update will include the likes of the Lexus LFA, Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, Mercedes-Benz 190E Evo II, and even a Tesla Model 3.

Confirming.. (do I really even need to? :D)



Lexus LFA '10

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon '18

NISMO 400R '96

Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5 - 16 Evolution II '91

Dodge Charger R/T 426 Street Hemi '68

Porsche 911 (992) GT3 RS '22

Tesla Motors Model 3 Performance '23 https://t.co/zKekmyBjgG — Nenkai (@Nenkaai) October 29, 2023

Put another way, this update is likely to have something for everyone. The LFA hasn't appeared in a Gran Turismo in 10 years, and while it was somewhat overlooked in its day, today the high-revving supercar is finally receiving its due. You can be sure it'll have been recreated in peerless detail for GT7. The 190E will be another welcome inclusion, especially given that the game already includes Group A homologation rivals like the E30 BMW M3, Ford Sierra RS Cosworth, and R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R Nismo.

The arrival of a new Tesla might be divisive, but Tesla vehicles don't often appear in video games. I've heard from game dev sources in the past that Tesla charges a pretty penny for licensing (imagine that) which perhaps explains why the only Tesla in GT7 currently is the same launch-era Model S that first appeared in Gran Turismo 6. Whether you're likely to make a beeline for the Model 3 or not upon its virtual debut, it's hard to deny that it's a mainstay of modern car culture that a game like Gran Turismo would be wise to represent.

The latest Porsche 911 GT3 RS, ultra-rare Nismo 400R R33 Skyline GT-R, and classic Dodge Charger R/T round out the pack. What we don't know yet is what else we're likely to receive in this week's content drop. Yamauchi himself dubbed it a "big update," and it's worth noting that the last time Kaz called to attention the size of a patch, Grand Valley Speedway returned to the franchise. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to gain a better idea of what to expect. If history's any indication, we should be treated to a trailer come Wednesday showcasing all the new cars and whatever circuit could be in store. For what it's worth, I'd love to revisit Mid-Field Raceway.