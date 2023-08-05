The GR Corolla Morizo and a Few Other Cool Things Are Joining Gran Turismo 7

Polyphony Digital has been steadily adding content to Gran Turismo 7 since launch, addressing early concerns and updating physics steadily into the mature game it is now. Those who have played recently know that GT7 has become something special, and with four new cars planned in the 1.36 update dropping on August 7, Polyphony keeps that momentum going.

Two headline cars will be added to GT7’s growing roster: the 2022 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo and the 2020 Maserati MC20. The GR Corolla is especially exciting as it's the first of the new generation of hot hatches that have come stateside, but still omits the new Civic Type R and the Hyundai Elantra N. Meanwhile, the MC20 is the fourth Maserati in GT7.

Polyphony Digital

Then two more novelty cars will be added with the 1958 Chevrolet Corvette, known by its chassis code of C1, and the 2021 Toyota Ambulance Himedic. The Corvette will be an excellent art piece for the newly added fire station Scape, while the Ambulance is a funny gag. The astute will notice that the ambulance is based on a Toyota Hiace van that is common overseas but nonexistent in the U.S. Also, a new livery for the Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 commemorating the Gran Turismo movie will be available for purchase.

Along with the cars and the new Scape, a few small updates to leagues and Café menus complete the update with no word on physics or other updates. But there is one catch: the GR Corolla won’t be immediately available for ownership. Players who enter in the Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup will get to try the car in round 7 and receive it for free on August 28. Folks who don’t get a chance to will have to wait until September to purchase the GR Corolla.