2023 Honda Civic Type R Priced at $43,990, Costs More Than Toyota GR Corolla, Nissan Z

The new, 2023 Honda Civic Type R—which our own Chris Rosales proclaimed is "stunningly competent and fast" on a track just this morning—has finally been priced. You can expect to pay at least $43,990 for Honda's newest front-drive hero.

As Chris correctly pointed out, this makes the new Type R $5,000 more expensive than the outgoing version and only $1,000 less than the Limited Edition. You are looking at nearly $44,000 for a Honda Civic, yes. It's steep. Despite it making 315 horsepower and being the most powerful production Honda sold in the United States, the new Type R still uses the outgoing generation's K20C1 turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. It does have a new design and allegedly improved cooling, however. No other trims were announced at this time.

Chris Rosales

But let's talk about the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla, shall we? The Type R's current and closest rival. The GR Corolla comes in three trims, with the base Core trim starting at $36,995, which makes it $7,000 cheaper than the Honda. The Circuit Edition is priced more evenly with the Type R, starting at $43,995. Finally, the most expensive Morizo Edition GR Corolla starts at a significantly higher price of $50,995. (It drives like a totally different car, but I digress.)

That $7,000 difference is a tough one to absorb, though, and if all came down to budget, it might just be enough to push a buyer in one direction instead of the other. You still get a ton of great driving hardware on the Core GR Corolla, keep in mind.

Hell, the Type R's price actually makes it more expensive than the new Nissan Z. The base-trim Z Sport will start at $41,015, is 85 hp more powerful, and has rear-wheel drive. It also means the Honda's price is basically at the four-cylinder Toyota Supra's doorstep; it starts at $44,653. Damn, dude.

Toyota GR Corolla, left, and Nissan Z, right. Kristen Lee

But this is the reality. Cars are getting more expensive, and it's especially the case with enthusiast cars like the new Honda Civic Type R. We're watching the number of fun new cars coming to market dwindle, so the ones that are sticking around will demand that you pay for them.