2022 Honda Civic Si Gains Up to 37 HP With a Hondata Tune

After unlocking an extra 34 horsepower from the base 2022 Honda Civic with a simple ECU tune, the mad scientists at Hondata have now worked their magic and reportedly extracted up to 37 hp and 50 pound-feet of torque from the cheap fun champ that is the 2022 Honda Civic Si.

With a quick preliminary FlashPro tune, the new Si is allegedly good for about 240 peak hp and more than 260 pound-feet of torque. For reference, the previous-gen Civic Type R made 306 hp and 295 pound-feet. The biggest power and torque deltas compared to stock, however, don't actually happen at either of the peaks. At about 4,200 rpm, the tune is responsible for adding 37 horses while the biggest torque gulf happens at about 2,800 rpm, with the tune adding 50 whole pound-feet of twist. Overall, Hondata credits its tune for adding 18 to 37 hp across most of the rev range while 40 to 50 pound-feet is the quoted torque differential.

Reportedly, the Civic used for testing has not been broken in yet, with the odometer showing around 80 miles while it was on the dyno. Per a post from the tuner on the CivicXI forums, even more torque is very likely on the table. "We made more torque than displayed here (over 270) but dialed it back as the clutch was starting to slip. Clutches take at least 500 miles to bed in. We made this dyno at 80 miles. So, watch this space as we share what we learn."