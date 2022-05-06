Someone Remade an Entire Best Motoring Episode in Gran Turismo 7

If I had to describe one program as "Gran Turismo, but make it a TV show," it would probably be Best Motoring. It's all about the cars' weirdly dorky vibes, mainly focused on how street-legal and factory-stock cars perform on closed tracks, and is Japanese as heck. Finally, one talented gamer has put this comparison to the screen and created a whole Best Motoring episode entirely in Gran Turismo 7.

Brought to our attention by GTPlanet, the digital episode of Japan's best-known motoring show was created by none other than Eric Yui, the same dude who did a 78-page mock issue of Evo magazine with nothing but Forza Horizon 4 screenshots last year. Bringing his talents to video form, the GT7-engine episode of Best Motoring mimics the real show's signature format, graphics, and camera angles to an eerily accurate degree.

Engaged in a four-lap battle at the Tsukuba Circuit in Japan (because where else would this be set?), the cars chosen are also your classic GT/Best Motoring fare: Mazda RX-7, Acura NSX, Toyota Supra, Mitsubishi Evo, Nissan Skyline GT-R, Subaru STi. In other words, all of the main characters of JDM are here. Just like the real show at the time, all of these cars would've been modern and the clip is presented in a 4:3 aspect ratio. Given how convincing GT7 is visually, somebody unfamiliar with modern video games might even be fooled into thinking it was a real episode. Yui put the game's Scapes photo mode to especially good use, even replicating the static shots of the cars during the spec rundown at the beginning.

It's one of those things you have to see to believe. Take a look:

I never usually recommend anyone turn down the quality of a video, but consider forcing this one to play in blurry 360p for an even more period-correct feel.

