You Can Play the New ‘Test Drive Unlimited’ Game for Free This Weekend on PS5 

Rather than wait around for the ever-elusive Grand Theft Auto VI, this year’s Test Drive Unlimited reboot is free to play for the rest of the year. If you own a PlayStation 5, that is.

Announced on social media, PS5 gamers can download a free trial of TDU Solar Crown, the third installment in the TDU video game racing series. The caveat is—well, there are a couple.

Depending on your location, you might need a PlayStation Plus membership, which currently starts at $9.99 a month. Players based in Japan and South Korea won’t be able to snag the freebie at all. Free-play trials for TDUSC are planned for other platforms, but the timing has not been announced yet.

The other notable heads-up is that TDUSC has been plagued by server issues since its debut in September. GTPlanet reported there were more than 300 issues at launch. Even after the first patch, uninterrupted gameplay continued to remain elusive. So much so, players were thanked for their “patience and support” and gifted an exclusive in-game car (a 1986 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe) during the second update. At this rate, expect a new patch (and new scarlet-letter compensation) every two months.

Nacon

Anyway, sorry, I can’t help you with the lag and loading problems, and neither can developer KT Racing, it seems. Frame rate drops continue to frustrate even PS5 Pro players, says GTPlanet. But hey, TDUSC released its first expansion this month, a return to Ibiza! So, if you’re lucky enough, you might be able to check out the new rides, races, and, ooh, character fashions in TDUSC Season 2.

If you can get some gameplay in with the Standard Edition (at least the freebie includes no time limits), some good news is that the Silver Streets Edition and Gold Edition are discounted by 40% to $47.99 and $53.99, respectively. Although the TDUSC free trial ends on December 31 at 9:00 a.m. UTC (4:00 a.m. EST), the edition upgrades will be on sale through January 7.