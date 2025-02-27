Forza Horizon 5 Hits PlayStation on April 29 With Enhanced Graphics for PS5 Pro

About a month ago, we learned that the once unthinkable would soon be a reality—a Forza game was finally headed to PlayStation, and quickly. Slated for this spring, Forza Horizon 5 has now been given an official release date of April 29.

As usual these days, that’s just the launch day for the normie standard release; fork over $100 for the Premium edition and you can play the game four days earlier, on April 25. Premium buyers also receive both the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure expansions, the car pass, and VIP access that tosses in perks like double race payouts and weekly Super Wheelspins that award random prizes.

Sign up for The Drive Daily Get the latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

I played FH5 when it launched for Xbox and PC four years ago, and if you ask me, this game is actually best experienced by not paying for all the goodies. Players are rewarded so often and easily in Horizon that being bombarded with free stuff for doing literally anything kind of devalues the whole exercise. That said, the two expansions there are comprehensive, and unique enough from the main game in their own right that they’re worth exploring once you’ve seen everything else.

Otherwise, FH5 landing on PS5 brings with it the Horizon Realms feature. Playground Games describes it as “a curated collection of some of the community’s favorite previously released Evolving Worlds,” which is a definition that certainly assumes some working knowledge of what “Worlds” are in this game. Far as I can tell watching the trailer below, these are limited-time zones with unique themes, from beach-style fare to a winter wonderland, to something that looks pulled out of Tron, and some (but not all) are housed within the map’s soccer stadium. There are 12 in all. You’ll have to forgive me for not being up to speed here—I haven’t touched this game in at least two years, which may as well be a lifetime in the Forza Horizon universe.

What I do understand and would be excited to check out are some of the newer cars added in, like the Hyundai Vision N 74 and an honest-to-god Nissan Pike Factory Car Pack. No, really—the Pao, Figaro, Be-1, and Scargo are all coming to FH5, something even we boomers can appreciate.

Alongside the launch date, the Forza team has also announced how graphics mode will play out on PS5. For the base console, there will be the same choice between a 60 frame-per-second Performance mode and 30 fps Quality mode, just like on Xbox Series X. Naturally, the PS5 Pro will take both experiences further; the Performance mode will offer “increased visual fidelity”—possibly an improved base rendering resolution and higher settings across the board—while the Quality mode will stay at 30 fps but add “ray-traced car reflections to races and free roam.” Raytracing is already possible on consoles when viewing cars in the dealer and the player’s garage, which is why that part is worded so specifically for PS5 Pro.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com